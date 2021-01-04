Black Panther return delayed again

Those waiting for the resumption of Marvel's Black Panther ongoing series will have to wait a few more weeks - but as fans of the Ta-Nehisi Coates series can tell you, they're a bit used to it.

The next issue, Black Panther #23, has been rescheduled for a February 24 release. That's three weeks later than the last time it was rescheduled, and 11 months since the last issue.

"The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda turned their legendary king into a slave. Now the king is restored — and after years of effort, the gates of the empire will swing wide open as the Black Panther makes one final attempt to free the ranks of the Nameless across the five galaxies," reads Marvel's solicitation for Black Panther #23.

Black Panther #23 was originally scheduled to go on sale April 22, 2020, but it - like all of Marvel's titles - was placed on hiatus following the onset of the comics distribution disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While a majority of Marvel's titles resumed circulation by July 2020, Coates' Black Panther was among the most notable absences. It wasn't until November that Marvel gave an update on the book, saying Black Panther would resume February 3, 2021 with #23.

With this week's schedule change, Black Panther #23 will go on sale on February 24, with Black Panther #24 to follow two weeks later on March 3 - both drawn by Daniel Acuna.

"The Intergalactic Empire has suffered thousands of losses — and still they're coming for Earth," reads the solicitation for Black Panther #24. "Wakanda Prime is in more danger than ever as Emperor N'Jadaka — A.K.A. the resurrected Killmonger, one of the Black Panther's deadliest enemies — returns to face the king who unintentionally brought him to power."

Marvel has announced that Coates' run will end with Black Panther #25. That finale has not been scheduled, however, a collection of this finale arc, as Black Panther Book 9: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda Part 4, is scheduled for June 15.

