Black Ops Cold War on PS5 and PS4 will have a timed exclusive two-player co-op zombie mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PlayStation players will get an exclusive two-player co-op mode called Zombie Onslaught, according to a video uploaded on PlayStation Europe's YouTube account. The video has since been removed, but you can check it out on Twitter below.

Face an ever-growing force of the undead in Zombies Onslaught mode in #BlackOpsColdWar, an intense 2-player co-op experience exclusive to PlayStation: https://t.co/SAC7xJ13md 🧟 pic.twitter.com/SmvqlvhfViOctober 23, 2020

Confusingly enough, the reveal of this Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War timed exclusive was uploaded under the title "Fallout 76 Steel Dawn 'Recruitment' Teaser Trailer PS4." Watching the video, however, shows a PlayStation-specific Black Ops Cold War trailer featuring the Zombies Onslaught game mode. Either someone meant to upload this as a Black Ops Cold War exclusive reveal, or somebody put the wrong video in the YouTube uploader. Either way, big yikes.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In the Zombies Onslaught mode (on which PS4 and PS5 players will get first dibs) two-person multiplayer maps are infested with zombies. Survive the horde and get exclusive rewards when the mode drops with the Black Ops Cold War release on November 13. Zombies Onslaught will remain a PlayStation timed exclusive for nearly a year - Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and PC players will get access to the mode on November 1, 2021.

This is a big deal, as timed exclusives are already controversial. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's Spec Ops Survival mode had a year-long PS4 exclusivity, which caused quite the outcry in 2019 when the news broke. Spec Ops Survival mode just became available to all players in Call of Duty: Warzone season six .