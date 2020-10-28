The best Black Friday PS4 deals: stock up on the top headsets, hard drives, and accessories of the generation for less

The best Black Friday PS4 deals will prove that, while the PS5 and PS5 pre-orders have dominated this autumn's Sony console news and coverage, there's still plenty of life left in the old dog that at is your PS4 or PS4 Pro yet.

To be honest, by the time we have both generation's of console with us by late November, there'll be plenty of forms the best Black Friday PS4 deals will take and whether you're looking to keep going with this current generation in the form of a best PS4 headset, or keep an eye on next-gen while serving your current machine with one of the best PS4 external hard drives or best PS4 SSD, then there will definitely be opportunities to save cash.

We'll be keeping this page up to date between now and right through the Black Friday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals), but remember, even if you decide there's nothing PS4 or PlayStation-shaped for you, the deals bonanza that is the Black Friday season is a fantastic opportunity to pick up new tech like one of the best gaming TVs, best PS4 monitors or the best gaming laptops.

We've rounded up a bunch of PS4 Black Friday prices and deals below that should cover your bases, and all will display the current lowest prices despite being a few weeks out from the big sales event itself.

Check out our outer guide to early Black Friday gaming deals, with the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and the best Black Friday gaming PC deals.

PS5 retailers

It's definitely pertinent keeping the PS5 in mind this winter and it is worth saying that while we might not see some genuine PS5 Black Friday deals, the console should be available in some form around then. Until then, here are your best bets on both sides of the Atlantic in getting the next-gen console.

UK PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box

UK PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box

Black Friday PS4 console deals

We haven't seen too much actual PS4 or PS4 Pro console stock actually available for a large part of the year, but recent weeks have seen some comebacks. The console still represents an excellent way into gaming and a companion console to a next-gen machine or one of the best gaming PCs too. Here are the latest prices for both models of PS4 right now. Do lookout for some of them being a bit overinflated though.

Black Friday PS4 console deals

These are the only PS4 bundles we've seen - barely anywhere on the planet, and for many months. With FIFA 21 offering the perfect way into console gaming and the PlayStation ecosystem for those in the UK right now.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 21 | £249 at Currys

With PS4 stock being super difficult to find in recent months, this brand new bundle is a massive relief after seeing nothing but over-priced scalper prices for ages. Even better seeing as you're getting the brand new FIFA 21 game too.

View Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 21 | extra controller | £279 at Currys

Like the deal above, but you're getting an extra DualShock 4 PS4 controller. Given they cost £40-£50 elsewhere, this is a nice saving. Extra controllers are handy for making sure you always have one charged and local multiplayer.View Deal

PS4 Slim | Ghost of Tsushima | £289.99 at Jacamo

Clearly, the FIFA 21 bundle above offers better value, but this is essentially the only other PS4 bundle we've seen this week. Ghost of Tsushima still costs closer to £50 at most stores. We'd be tempted to wait for a better price even with PS4 stock being as scarce as it is.

View Deal

(Image credit: WD)

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: EPOS | Sennheiser)

(Image credit: Sony)