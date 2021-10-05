Black Friday external hard drive deals: make serious savings on heavy-duty storage

Black Friday external hard drive deals are one of the better ways to get yourself one of the best external hard drives for less. If you've wanted something that's as speedy and reliable as it is portable to accompany your contender for the best gaming PC or best gaming laptop, then you could take advantage of some massive savings on premium external HDDs from WD, SanDisk, and Seagate, just to name a few, a bit later this year.

It isn't just gaming PC owners that will benefit from Black Friday external hard drive deals, as our guides to the best Xbox Series X external hard drives and best PS5 external hard drives prove: console players have a definite need and opportunity to use external storage solutions, too. Keep in mind, however, that while external hard drives can store Xbox Series X and PS5 games, you'll need to transfer them back to the system to play them - or just use them to play older games from which works beautifully given the size of the Xbox One and PS4 game libraries. This is where the Black Friday external hard drive deals will really come to the fore, we think.

External hard drives will normally be a cheaper, but slower, storage solution than tose internal drives vying to be the best SSD for gaming, especially as there's no installation to worry about. All you have to do is plug them into your device of choice (usually via USB 3.1 or USB-C) and you're away.

While external hard drives vary massively in capacity and physical size, the one constant between them all is that they are slower than SSDs, so if transfer speed is an absolute must for you, we recommend the Black Friday SSD deals. Otherwise, stay here and read on for more info on the upcoming Black Friday external hard drive deals.

When will the Black Friday external hard drive deals start? Black Friday will be November 26 this year, but it's more likely that the deals will begin towards the beginning of that week - easily, given the trends from previous years. No matter when they start exactly - be on guard from mid-October to be safe - Black Friday external hard drive deals tend to hang around longer than most Black Friday tech items, especially from the larger retailers, as there always seems to be enormous numbers of them and of stock.

Black Friday external hard drive deals: what to expect Taking Amazon as an example, My Passport WD 5TB external hard drive reached one of the lowest prices over the Black Friday period last year, as it was reduced to $86 from its $150 MSRP. Similarly, the WD Black P10 Game Drive was $100 down from its usual listing price. These are the kind of deals that you can expect on the more premium models of external hard drive deals on Black Friday. We're hopeful that some of our favorite models will see even deeper savings this year.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Today's best deals

Our price comparison software works tirelessly to bring you the best deals on some of our favorite external hard drive deals this side of Black Friday.

Today's best external hard drive deals

Western Digital has made some of our favorite external hard drives that are available on the market, and we've included them, with some others, below. If you're after something stable and long-lasting for your console or PC, any of these are will fit the bill.

Complete your gaming setup for less in the Black Friday gaming chair deals and Black Friday gaming monitor deals.