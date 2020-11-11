Black Cat tears the stuffing out of Spider-Man in #1 variant by Skottie Young

Skottie Young has joined in on the variant cover line-up for December's Black Cat #1, having the titular Felicia Hardy tear into a stuffed Spider-Man doll.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Feeling lucky? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth's hope of survival," reads Marvel's official description of Black Cat #1.

"You'll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! Do not miss it!!!"

Here's a gallery of all of the released Black Cat #1 variant covers to date, by Young, Taurin Clarke ('Knullified' variant), C.F. Villa, Todd Nauck ('Headshot' variant), and Sara Pichelli.

More Black Cat #1 variants are expected, including one by Amazing Spider-Man series artist Patrick Gleason.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Black Cat #1 variant covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Check your Christmas lists, because this December Black Cat is back with a brand-new #1- but remember, if we're going with legacy numbering, that puts us smack on Unlucky Number 13, and when you're talking about Felicia Hardy, you know bad luck is her constant companion," Mackay told ComicBook when this new volume was announced.

"Usually it's something for other folks to worry about, of course, but this time... well, the last thing you need when you're in the final phases of planning the job of a lifetime is an alien invasion," MacKay continues. "King in Black comes crashing into Felicia's world to mess everything up, and it's not like Felicia didn't hate all that symbiote business already."

Newsarama has learned that Black Cat will also get a new costume in the first arc of the new series.

"All of Team Black Cat has been hammering away to bring Felicia and friends (and enemies) back to you with the same energy, charm, and pizazz you've come to expect, and we can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on!"

Black Cat #1 goes on sale on December 16.

This new Black Cat series is being relaunched as part of the massive 'King in Black' event. Get up to speed with our guide to 'King in Black.'