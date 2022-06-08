Black Adam trailer reveals first look at Dwayne Johnson’s DC antihero and the Justice Society of America

Warner Bros. has revealed the first full trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s superhero debut, Black Adam. A "gigantic passion project" for The Rock, the movie has been a long time coming.

The trailer wastes no time showing off the potential of Teth-Adam – better known as Black Adam – while also introducing the Justice Society of America: Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Adam’s past as a slave and the family trauma that drives him is hinted at, as he returns to Earth after 5,000 years of imprisonment. With the ability to float, fly, punch jets, and catch rockets, it’s no wonder that Johnson has been teasing a disruption to the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.

Brosnan’s Doctor Fate dominates the voiceover, establishing the moral quandary that will drive the character. "You have two choices," he explains. "You can be the destroyer of this world, or its savior." Hodge’s Hawkman also looks set to clash with Adam over his moral code, telling him, "Heroes don’t kill people," with Adam retorting, "I do."

"There was always something unique, different about Black Adam," Johnson previously told Total Film. "He was a villain, an antihero, depending on your interpretation of what a villain is. I loved this idea that his pain and rage comes from loss, and was fuelled by oppression."

Black Adam has been around in the comics since 1945, undergoing several reinventions over the years. Traditionally, he gets his powers from the wizard Shazam (the same one who turns Billy Batson into a super), but his misuse of those powers sees him quickly locked up. The Justice Society of America also dates back as far as the 1940s. Featuring a revolving roster of members, they were DC’s first superteam, but they’ve not made it to the big screen until now.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. The film opens in cinemas internationally from October 19, and in the US on October 21. In the meantime, check out our roundup of 2022's biggest upcoming movie release dates for everything else coming this year.