BioShock 2 Power to the People weapon upgrade guide: Where to find all the upgrade stations

The shoe is very much on the other foot this time around, as you're now a Big Daddy armed with a giant drill and a whole host of other munitions. However, to get the most out of all the weaponry at your disposal, as well as unlocking the "All Weapon Upgrades" trophy or achievement, you need to visit each and every BioShock 2 Power to the People weapon upgrade station. There are 14 of these in total, and although some of them are sat in plain sight there are others that are hidden away and need to be sought out. If you want to increase your arsenal to include the electrocuting shotgun, the bullet-reflecting drill, or the cluster fire grenade launcher, to name but a few, then follow our guide to all of the BioShock 2 Power to the People weapon upgrade station locations and you'll become the most tooled up Big Daddy in town.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #1: Ryan Amusements

This first station is impossible to miss as you’re attempting to get a park ticket to Ryan Amusements. You’ll see it right after passing a fenced security case full of machine guns.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #2: Ryan Amusements

The second station inside Journey to the Surface, right past the animatronic diorama of the parents and child watching television.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #3: Pauper's Drop

Inside the Hamilton, in the Downtown area with the crashed train car. The weapon upgrade station is right before the staircase that leads up to R. Flanagan’s office.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #4: Pauper's Drop

The office of the Limbo Room, near Grace’s dressing room.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #5: Pauper's Drop

The first landing (second floor) of the Sinclair Deluxe. You’ll spot this weapon upgrade station through a hole in the wall while making your way through the apartments. To get to it, head down the hallway with the turret.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #6: Siren Alley

In a locked and gated room on the bottom floor of the Mermaid Lounge. To access, go upstairs, shoot a hack dart through the bar window to unlock the door and drop through the hole in the floor.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #7: Siren Alley

In the last hallway before Father Wales’s church, there’s a door on your left leading to Sofia Lamb’s office. The weapon upgrade station is there, along with an audio diary.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #8: Dionysus Park

You’ll pass this locked room near the very beginning of the level. Once you’ve found the little boy Billy’s audio diary a few rooms later, you’ll have the code – 1080 – to enter.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #9: Dionysus Park

On your way to the train station to meet Stanley Poole, you’ll pass through the room above, with two Splicers attempting to open a safe. The weapon upgrade station is there.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #10: Fontaine Futuristics

Inside the security office that you spend half this level trying to enter. Unlocked after destroying the four security relays and thwarting “Alex the Great.”

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #11: Fontaine Futuristics

This weapons upgrade station is in the Adam Research Laboratory where Gil Alexander resides in a giant tank. Head to the “Holding Cells” half of this area and look for a locked surveillance office. The Power to the People unit is inside… you just need to circle around the hallway until you reach the office’s broken window and hack the door panel through it.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #12: Persephone Outer

Directly along your path into Persephone. You should notice it on your left at the moment Sofia Lamb says she “envies your ignorance.”

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #13: Inner Persephone

Inside the locked security tower with Sinclair.

BioShock 2 Weapon Upgrade Station #14: Inner Persephone

The Quarantine Area of the Infirmary, behind a locked metal door. To open it, look for a switch on a column… but beware, hitting the switch will release two Alphas from their nearby padded cells. Congratulations, you've found all of the BioShock 2 Power to the People weapon upgrade stations!

