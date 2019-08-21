Exclusive: Samara Weaving teases Bill & Ted 3: "It’s so much fun to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter do those characters"

We're living through an age where reboots and sequels dominate the box-office. Luckily, that means we get to revisit some of our favourite franchises, including Bill & Ted, a third instalment of which started filming earlier this year.

Titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, the threequel will see the eponymous duo return, now with their daughters in tow. Playing Bill's offspring is Samara Weaving, who is best known for appearing in SMILF and the Netflix movie The Babysitter.

Speaking to our sister publication Total Film magazine while promoting her upcoming film Ready or Not, Weaving teased the Bill & Ted sequel. "It’s so much fun to see [Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter] do those characters," she said.

"They don’t miss a beat. It’s incredible to watch. It’s a little intimidating to have to follow that and try to make sure the fans aren’t upset, two young women [myself and Brigette Lundy-Paine] as their daughters… we’re written very Bill and Ted. With a little bit of that British princess rolled in!"

