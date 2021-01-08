Big in 2021: In-depth with the most anticipated games of the year

If 2020 proved anything, it's that video games have an enormous capacity to bring us closer to those that we cherish, and keep us company through long periods of social isolation. As we continue to mitigate the pressures of the pandemic, it's clear that interactive entertainment will once again be a vital lifeline in 2021. Thankfully, there are plenty of exciting new games on the near horizon to keep us occupied, entertained, and in contact with our friends and family. Big in 2021 is GamesRadar's exploration of the games that will shape the year to come.

Big in 2021: Games

Big in 2021: Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Lyon

Publisher: Bethesda Leading GamesRadar's Big in 2021 coverage is one of our most anticipated games of the year: Deathloop. This puzzling first-person shooter is brought to you by the team behind Dishonored 2, and it's promising to be a wild exploration of time loops and paranormal chaos. With eight targets to assassinate and only 24 hours to do it in, Deathloop is designed to be a game that you return to time and time again as you attempt to set off the perfect cycle of death and destruction. We sat down with game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastian Mitton for an exclusive look at this 2021 release.

Big in 2021: Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios | Publisher: Warner Bros.

Left 4 Dead kinda sorta lives. The studio behind the hit co-op shooter is back, this time with a spiritual successor that's attempting to take Left 4 Dead's frantic action and drag it kicking and screaming into the next generation. We went hands-on with Back 4 Blood ahead of its release later this year and found it to be a faithful and familiar return for Turtle Rock Studios. Click the link above to read our full impressions.

Big in 2021: Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Capcom

Monster Hunter has enjoyed a spike of interest in recent years thanks to the seismic impact of Monster Hunter World. Capcom is riding this wave right back to where the series truly belongs – on handheld, so that the only thing stopping you from battling big beasts is your battery life. We went hands-on with Monster Hunter Rise ahead of its release on Nintendo Switch later this year and came away incredibly impressed by what we saw of it.

Big in 2021: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment If you don't already have a DualSense controller in your possession now, you'll want one by the time Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches later this year. Insomniac Games is taking its penchant for delivering out of this world action, larger-than-life weapons, and best-in-class movement mechanics, and pushing it all into the next generation. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is going to be an unmissable adventure, one that simply wouldn't have been possible on prior PlayStation hardware. We spoke with creative director Marcus Smith and game director Mike Daly to learn more about this exciting new PS5 exclusive.

Big in 2021: Hitman 3

Developer: In-house | Publisher: IO Interactive

Agent 47 is back, and in his best adventure yet. At least, that's the feeling we had after getting an opportunity to play Hitman 3 ahead of its launch on January 20, 2021. IO Interactive is back with yet another series of intricately designed sandboxes, each designed to let you test out new and improved ways to take out high-value targets and generally role-play as the world's deadliest assassin. While we've only had a taste of what Hitman 3 will have to offer, our final preview of the game has left us eager for more.

Big in 2021: Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal | Publisher: Warner Bros.

While the legacy of the Arkham games looms large, Warner Bros. Games Montreal is getting ready to unleash a bold new take on Gotham City in 2021. Gotham Knights is an action-RPG set in an open-world Gotham, throwing you into a city in turmoil following the death of the Batman. You'll be charged with investigating Bruce Wayne's murder, all as you attempt to protect Gotham from his greatest villains. We spoke with creative director Patrick Redding and executive producer Fleur Marty to learn more about this dynamic co-op game.

Big in 2021: Editorial

2021 will show us what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can really deliver

Traditionally, you're able to get a real sense of a new platform from the games that release within its first year on the market. To kick off Big in 2021, GamesRadar looks back at what recent console launches to see if we can learn any lessons from the past and apply them to the era being ushered in by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. One thing is for certain: with so many excellent looking games on the near horizon, 2021 is going to be a massive, consequential year for the video game industry.

10 video game trends to look out for in 2021

2021 is going to be a huge year for video games. As a result, there's quite a bit to keep track of; sometimes it can be difficult to get a sense of where you should direct your attention and what you should focus on. If you're looking for a quick update on the key points of interest and discussion heading into this new year, we have put together this feature exploring the top 10 game trends to look out for in 2021.

New games for 2021

Throughout Big in 2021, GamesRadar is exploring what we believe to be the 21 most anticipated and exciting games of the new year – but they aren't the only releases on the schedule! No, there are plenty more games on the way and if you're looking to get a better sense of all of then, you'll want to click the link above and see the full slate of upcoming video games for the year.

