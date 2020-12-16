Beta Ray Bill wields a new weapon and new mission in Thor spin-off by Daniel Warren Johnson

Writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson will write and draw a new Beta Ray Bill limited series launching in March with colorist Mike Spicer. This comes on the heels of his recent series Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, and the creator-owned books Extremity and Murder Falcon.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The new Beta Ray Bill title will tie into the current King in Black Venom-centric event written by Donny Cates, as well as Cates's current Thor run, in which Bill has recently taken on the role of Thor's advisor as King of Asgard.

And of course, the cover shows Bill in a new suit of armor, with a new weapon squaring off with classic Marvel space dragon Fin Fang Foom – whose monstrous visage bears the mark of Knull.

"Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Beta Ray's famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father's hands, tensions are higher than ever," reads Marvel's Beta Ray Bill #1 synopsis.

"The mighty Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom!" it continues.

"Joined by colorist Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson will take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Beta Ray Bill is literally my favorite Marvel character, so it's a dream come true, and there are images in this book I've been wanting to illustrate for years," states Johnson in the announcement.

"It's even more exciting that I get to write this series in the context of the current Thor universe," Johnson continues. "There's a lot to unpack with Beta Ray and I can't wait to share my story with you all."

Cates and Johnson have a long friendship, starting with a creator-owned story titled Ghost Fleet. Cates states Johnson's take on Beta Ray Bill, which he and Johnson have been planning for some time, is "what I always knew Dan would be doing."

"I have known Dan for almost a decade now," Cates explains. "We both got our start together a long time ago on a crazy little book called Ghost Fleet, and I knew all those years ago that I was absolutely 'marrying up' in regards to an artistic partner on a book," Cates states. "Dan is brilliant. Pure and simple."

"He's just built differently. He's not the same species as the rest of us mere mortals. And if you went back in time and told me that Dan and I were both now playing in the world of Thor like this, the only thing that would surprise me is that they let me in to play as well," Cates continues.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This Beta Ray Bill book that Dan has built is special. And beautiful and heartfelt and chainsaw-razorblade-guitar-riff-to-your-bones metal. It is, in fact, what I always knew Dan would be doing. I couldn't be more proud, and more excited, for him to unleash this book on you. You aren't ready."

Beta Ray Bill #1 is due out in March, and will feature a variant cover by Beta Ray Bill's original creator Walter Simonson, along with one by Ryan Stegman, seen above as a work in progress. Look for Marvel Comics' full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Beta Ray Bill was created by Walter Simonson, who wrote and drew some of the best Thor stories of all time.