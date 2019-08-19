Hideo Kojima just previewed new Death Stranding footage and the Internet is going bonkers for babies and peeing

Hideo Kojima rolled up to Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live at Gamescom with two new Death Stranding character trailers and one gameplay trailer that left us all wondering WTF is going on. We met a new character played by Margaret Qualley (Once upon a Time in Hollywood) whose name is Mama. She breastfeeds a ghost baby (yup). We also got an extended look at Guillermo del Toro's Dead Man Character that shows him referring to the babies attached to every character as... BBs (yup).

The uncut gameplay footage reveals Norman Reedus' character emptying his bladder (yup) and introduces us to a character named The Ludens Fan, who is played by Geoff Keighley (yup). Naturally, the Internet is going bananas, and we've got the best reactions here:

I just needed "clear understanding of what Death Stranding is about" and I would have had Bingo...

congrats to whoever had "ghost baby breastfeeding" on their gamescom bingo cardAugust 19, 2019

So, about the peeing. The gameplay shows Norman Reedus' character waking up from a nap and promptly peeing on the ground. His pee stream causes a golden mushroom to grow from the soil.

DEATH STRANDING (Kojima Productions, 2020) pic.twitter.com/NyUP12xLPPAugust 19, 2019

The Norman Peedus footage caused an uproar online, and this Tweet just fanned the flames...

Kojima just told the audience that you cannot see Norman Reedus' penis while he is peeing If players piss at the same spot, "something good will happen later on"#OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/LQQjsEE5SKAugust 19, 2019

The Geoff Keighley cameo caused just as much of a sensation as the pee, believe it or not.

Other people were confused about the gameplay footage, which didn't show much gameplay.

death stranding is just a ups delivery driver simulator on take your child to work dayAugust 19, 2019

If you were interested in Hideo Kojima's relationship with his mother before this, the reveal that the babies are called Bridge Babies or BBs didn't help and a breastfeeding ghost baby will drive you mad with curiosity.

GEOFF KEIGHLEY: We’re here to show off the latest work from acclaimed genius, ultimate video game auteur Hideo Kojima. Can you please describe your ga--KOJIMA: The baby is metal gear. Woman is mother. We must connect society. Lindsay Wagner was hot in 1976. Thank you, Greg.August 19, 2019

We Asked Hideo Kojima Where Babies Come FromAugust 19, 2019

And my personal favorite due to its clever use of my current favorite meme, Idris Elba on Hot Ones...

Me watching Death Stranding’s latest gameplay pic.twitter.com/serpEV4wNbAugust 19, 2019

Consider us officially baffled, but engrossed, which is probably exactly what Hideo Kojima wants.

Death Stranding is set to release on November 8 on PS4.

Making Death Stranding is apparently turning HIdeo Kojima into a tired, lonely insect, which could explain why this game looks so damn weird.