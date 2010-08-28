Best Of CheatPlanet August 23rd- 27th Mafia 2, Starcraft 2, Red Dead Redemption

CheatPlanet may not be able to teach you how to dougie, but we can help you get better at your games, or failing that, cheat. On deck this week we've got some studying material to help your feeble attempts at beating the Koreans in Starcraft 2, and an in-depth guide for collecting every single Playboy in Mafia 2. Ahh it reminds me of those desperate pre-internet days of tearing through your Dad's stuff looking for his porn stash. You kids today have it easy, get off my porch!

Mafia 2

Mafia 2 Playboy guide

Mafia 2 may not have been the revolution some were hoping for, but it’s still a fun, rock solid sand box game packed withenough awesome Italian stereotypes to embarrass an Olive Garden commercial. Mr. Reparaz has slaved over a hot laptop for you and whipped up a complete Mafia 2 Playboy guide / walkthrough. Now you can finally enjoy sexy pictures of ladies who are now all either grandmothers or dead, you sick freak.

Starcraft 2

Starcraft 2 Campaign Walkthrough

Our Starcraft 2 campaign guide went up a little while ago, but if you just got the game (or had to upgrade your computer to run it) it’ll still help you tear through the missions in the quickest, easiest way possible. Also make sure to check out Draconicfire’s FAQ for SC2’s challenge mode.The challenges are really useful if you don’t know your units’ strengths and weaknesses, so make sure to pay attention to what works if you want a prayer of winning online. Protip: you don't have a prayer of winning online.

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption Hints and Easter Eggs

While we’ve already covered the basics for RDR, there are, as always with Rockstar games, a ton of easter eggs and hidden features to find. Check out all our guides, cheats, hints and more right here. And remember that you’re not the only one with a multiplayer character looks like a filthy, starving homeless clamper.

