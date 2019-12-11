Best gaming tablets in 2019

If you're looking for the best gaming experience on the go, it's hard to beat the best gaming tablets. Yes, the best gaming phones are awesome and a whole lot more portable. However, the larger screen and superior processing power from a tablet makes all the difference; they'll make short work of games like Fortnite , Call of Duty Mobile , and the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts on Apple Arcade . Because the Christmas sales are here, they're also cheaper than ever.

Don't assume the best gaming tablet will be an iPad, though. Although Apple devices are exceptional and offer a sense of luxury few other brands can match, the likes of Samsung and Microsoft are now offering competitors that are every bit an iPad's technological equal. They're one hell of a lot cheaper, too. And who could say no to saving money over the holiday season?

No matter what brand you go for, there's a lot of choice in the slightly-intimidating world of tablets. In fact, it can be hard to know where you should start. Do you try and save cash with a cheap Kindle Fire? Or should you grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab instead? Don't panic - that's where we come in. Our team have tested and played on a variety of gaming tablets in an effort to find the very best ones. You'll be able to see our recommendations below, complete with any deals and bargains we've managed to uncover in our travels across the big bad internet. Oh, and don't forget to pop back every now and then. Prices will keep dropping as we approach the January sales, so keep an eye on this page to get the biggest discount. Happy bargain-hunting!

Best gaming tablets

1. 11-inch iPad Pro

The best gaming tablet of 2019

Weight: 468g | Dimensions: 9.75 x 7.03 x 0.23 in | OS: iOS | Screen size: 11.0 inches | Resolution: 1668 x 2388 pixels (~265 ppi density) | CPU: Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest) | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 1TB, 6GB RAM or 64/256/512 GB, 4GB RAM | Battery: 7812 mAh | Rear camera: 12 MP | Front camera: 7 MP

Incredibly versatile

Excellent HDR Retina display

Now uses USB-C

Very expensive

If you want to game on iOS, there's no device that can beat the 3rd generation iPad Pro. We chose the 11-inch model since it's a bit lighter and easier to hold, but the 12.9-inch model is just as capable if you prefer a larger screen. The A12X Bionic chip finally brings the iPad Pro's features up to par with the iPhone. Touch ID has been eliminated in favor of Face ID which makes for a smaller bezel and a more attractive design. The screen is big enough that you can use a tablet stand to place it on a table and connect a controller for more precise play, and with such a powerful device there's no worry about lag.

With the iPad Pro you also get a capable device for artwork, watching movies or TV shows, or whatever you can imagine. This device is the pinnacle of tablet design, and paired with the Apple Pencil and a smart keyboard it rivals products like the Microsoft Surface Pro.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The best Android gaming tablet you can get

Weight: 399g (Wi-Fi) | Dimensions: 0.22 x 6.3 x 9.65 in | OS: Android | Screen size: 10.5 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels | CPU: Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz | RAM: 4GB / 6GB | Storage: 64GB / 256GB | Battery: 7040mAh | Rear camera: 13 MP | Front camera: 8 MP

Amazing AMOLED HDR display

Great sound

Android OS is very customizable

No headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e improves upon the prior model, the S4, in a bunch of ways that shunt it to the top end of our 'best of' pile. However, it remains the same excellent experience. The Super AMOLED screen is gorgeous to look at, quad stereo speakers help get you into the action, and it's a good few pounds lighter as well. That makes it better for gaming overall, as it's more comfortable for long stints.

The S5e has also overcome one of the biggest issues with the Galaxy Tab S4 - its retail price. This successor model starts at a much more reasonable cost, and you're still getting excellent quality for your cash. Yes, it's a real pain that there's no headphone jack, but everything else on offer is of the highest quality.

As such, those looking for a great all-around tablet with quality features and design shouldn't miss the Tab S5e.

3. Amazon Fire HD 10

The best budget tablet for gaming

Weight: 500g | Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: Quad-core | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: Up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Seriously affordable

Full HD display

Plastic design lets it down

If you want a tablet for your children, or for someone who's a casual gamer, you actually can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10. It still has a huge screen with a lovely full HD resolution, and some lovely design aesthetics (apart from the plastic design), but you're paying a fraction of the cost of other gaming tablets on this list. If you're an Amazon Prime customer, you get a load of other perks, but even non-members can take advantage of the Amazon Underground game store, which offers a tonne of excellent Android games for the very low price of absolutely free. Bonus. It does run the slightly awkward Amazon Fire OS, but for those looking for an affordable table with the majority of the bells and whistles of something at least twice the price, you can't fault the Fire 10 HD.

4. iPad (2018)

A more affordable, but still brilliant, iPad

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/128GB | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Most affordable full-sized iPad

Screen quality is wonderful

Storage options are more limited than other models

Okay, okay, so not everyone can afford an iPad Pro, or necessary wants the all-singing, all-dancing top end iPad tablet offering. So instead, check out the new 9.7-inch iPad, which is the best gaming tablet for anyone on a bit more of a budget. It's considerably cheaper than any of the iPad Pro models, but still comes with a crisp display, excellent tech running things behind the scenes and all the access you need to all that iOS gaming goodness. It comes with Apple Pencil support, if that's your bag, but more importantly it comes packing the Apple A10 Fusion chipset, which means a lightning fast iPad experience, both for gaming and productivity. It's a brilliant option for those looking for the Apple gaming experience, and definitely worth a look. There's a reason this is number 3 in our list, and it's not just because it's cheaper.

5. iPad Mini (2019)

A great smaller option

Weight: 300.5 grams | Dimensions: 203.2mm x 134.6mm x 6.1mm | OS: iOS | Screen Size: 7.9 inches | Resolution: 2048x1536 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~326 ppi) | CPU: 2.49GHz Hexa-core (2× high performance Vortex + 4× high efficiency Tempest) | RAM: 3GB LPDDR4X RAM | Storage: 64 or 256GB flash memory | Battery: 5,124 mAh | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 7MP

Very portable

Excellent battery life

Compatible with Apple Pencil

Not much bigger than phones

Pricier than Android mini-tablets

The new iPad Mini doesn't bring a lot of new features or even a new form factor to the product line. It really doesn't have to. The iPad Mini 2019 basically just ups the iPad Mini 4's specs to 2019 standards, and that's just fine with us. Sure, the screen isn't vastly bigger than the current range of + size phones, but that extra realestate makes a significant difference when it comes to games.

With the iPad Mini 2019 you can get the best of iOS gaming in the highest fidelity while paying around half of what you would if you bought an iPad Pro. Additionally, the newest model of the iPad Mini adds support for the 1st gen Apple Pencil, so it makes a handy little tablet for doing art on as well.

6. Microsoft Surface Pro

Steam gaming on a tablet-sized device

Weight: 768/770/784g | Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 | RAM: 4/8/16GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB or 1TB | Battery: Up to 13.5 hours media playback | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Plays full PC games

Excelllnt design and screen

Not as powerful as some rival tablets

While PC gaming enthusiasts might want to avert their eyes here, the rest of you, hear me out. Whereas most gaming tablets will only offer you iOS or Android gaming on the go, the Microsoft Surface Pro can actually let you play your Steam and other PC games on a tablet. Yes, it's true. While you won't be playing anything on max settings, middling graphical options can see you running games at a slick 50fps, including the likes of Minecraft and Portal 2, and a perfectly decent 30fps for games including XCOM: Enemy Unknown and Civilization 5. If you want a Windows device with a big, beautiful screen, a full keyboard and all the flexibility of a tablet, then the Windows Surface Pro is an excellent choice. It won't compete with a gaming rig, but when it looks this good - and weighs so comparatively little - you won't regret it.

7. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

Android's answer to the mid-range iPad

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240.5 x 163.7 x 7.2mm | OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Mediatek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Brilliant screen

Fast

Battery life could be better

Speakers are awkwardly placed

Seeing as this is a company best known for making great gaming gear, it's not a total surprise to spot an Asus tablet on this list of best gaming tablets. Clearly inspired by the design of both the Apple iPad and the successful Samsung Galaxy Tab range of slates, the Asus Zenpad is a well-made beast. It boasts a sharp and bright screen, with enough power to run all the games you'd want to play on Android. If we were to have a little niggle, the awkwardly placed speakers can dampen the audio quality you get when playing games, and the build quality could be better. But, at the end of the day, Asus knows how to make gaming hardware, and this little Android gaming tablet does not disappoint.

8. Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

A decent budget option

Weight: 475g | Dimensions: 247 x 173 x 7mm (9.72 x 6.81 x 0.28 in) | OS: Android | Screen size: 10.1 inches | Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~224 ppi density) | CPU: Octa-core 2.0GHz Cortex-A53 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128GB, 4GB RAM | Battery: 7000 mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5 MP

Cheap

Clean near-stock Android interface

Superb battery life

Display leaves a bit to be desired

Hardware might start to show its age soon

The old go-to tablet if you wanted something cheap without sacrificing too much performance used to be the Nexus 7 (2013). These days, though, it's hard to find a sub-$300 model that has acceptable build quality and performance. However, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus might just be the Nexus 7 of this generation. You'll find the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus is average in almost every regard. However, that's excellent for the asking price of $279. The 1920x1200 display won't win any awards, and it has some issues with glare at times, but it has good color reproduction and is bright enough to use outside comfortably as long as the sun isn't shining directly down on it.

As of today, you shouldn't find any games that push the Tab 4 10 Plus over its limits. Fortnite and PUBG run well, and the multitude of less hardware intensive games are a cinch for this tablet. However, with the Tab 4 10 Plus being an older, lower-midrange tablet, you won't get as much life out of it as something like the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 that is running higher-end, newer hardware. That's not necessarily a problem as long as you keep it in mind when you make your purchase.