The best Disney gifts for all ages, from t-shirts to Lego

Disney is basically the equivalent of a warm hug, so receiving Disney gifts will brighten any fan's day. Unfortunately, finding the right present isn't always straightforward. We're talking about one of the biggest companies in the world here, so - much like gifts for gamers - there's practically a sea of choice to wade through.

That's where we come in. You'll find advice and suggestions on the best Disney gifts below, and we've been sure to include options that will suit every budget. With suggestions ranging from t-shirts to Disney Plus subscriptions, you should be able to find the ideal Disney gift below.

Be sure to check back in every now and then, too. Disney often rolls out new one-off items in honor of everything from Christmas to Easter, and these are usually retired shortly afterward. That means our list of Disney gifts will be regularly updated with the latest present ideas.

Disney gifts - top 5

Enamel Mickey PopSockets PopGrip | $19.99 at Amazon

Best cheap Disney gift - Hoping not to break the bank but still find good Disney gifts for a loved one? This special enamel PopSocket is perfect. Allowing the recipient to better grip their large smartphone, it helps avoid accidents like dropping what is probably a very expensive bit of tech. This is one of the nicest options we've seen, too; there are plenty of Disney PopGrips on Amazon, but few are as simultaneously cute or classy.



UK price: £22.22 at Amazon



Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $79.99 at Disney Plus

Best gift for a night in - If your loved one doesn't have Disney Plus yet, that needs to be remedied immediately. Besides all the Disney movies and shows you could name, its library includes the entirety of Star Wars, the Marvel Avengers universe, and plenty of exclusives you won't find anywhere else (that includes new animated films like Turning Red and Encanto). There's plenty more on the way as well, so it's one of the best Disney gifts on this list for any occasion. Be aware that this card won't work if the recipient already has a Disney Plus subscription, though.



UK deal: £79.90 at Disney Plus



Disney eGift Card | $25+ cards available at the Disney Store

Best gift card - Seeing as shopDisney is the place to go for Disney gifts, this card should be your first port of call if you're unsure what to buy for the Disney fan in your life. That way, they can choose something for themselves from a range of clothing, toys, and collectibles. Card values range from $25 to $100 or more, and they're delivered instantly thanks to being digital codes.



UK deal: Currently unavailable



Lego Infinity Gauntlet | $69.99 at Amazon

Best Disney gift for Marvel fans - Few props from the Marvel universe are quite as iconic as this one. Used by arch-villain Thanos to snap away half of all life, it was the ultimate McGuffin for the franchise's first ten years of films. With that in mind, being able to put a Lego replica of it on the shelf is pretty cool so far as Disney gifts go.



UK price: £60 at Amazon



Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 at Amazon

Best Star Wars gift for kids - This frog-like gremlin has become a worldwide sensation over the last few years, and there's been an explosion of merchandise to match. This is the latest and arguably best toy of the lot, largely because it's an animatronic doll with a much wider range of motion than the previous versions were capable of. Just make sure you buy a few extra AA batteries to keep it going!



UK deal: £61.35 from Amazon



Disney gifts - under $20 / £20

Disney Chip Mug | $15.39 at Amazon

Beauty and the Beast is the favorite of many Disney fans, so this Chip Mug is a canny - yet affordable - Disney gift. Part replica and part cup, this is one of those rare collectibles that would look the part on a shelf or in your cupboard as a coffee mug.



UK price: £19.87 at Amazon



Mickey Mini Waffle Maker | $19.27 at Amazon

It's a simple fact that waffles are delicious, and the Disney parks are know for their very tasty Mickey-shaped . Although this one offers a slightly different design at a smaller scale than the one listed further down the page, it still produces yummy waffles. In fact, it's one of those great Disney gifts that's actually practical - it isn't just a novelty (plus, it doesn't cost $80 like the alternative).



UK price: Currently unavailable



Sketchy Tales Disney Edition board game | $17.30 at Amazon

As a family-friendly version of the excellent but very adult Scrawl, this board game is superb if you want a drawing challenge that's a bit like Telephone and Pictionary combined. It's sweet, inventive, and easy to play, so it's the perfect Disney gift for all ages.



UK price: £10 at Amazon



Mickey Mouse Homestead Mug | $19.99 at shopDisney

Shopping for a grown-up? Disney's new Homestead range is here to help. These subtle, rustic, and chic pieces of homeware celebrate Mickey without shouting about it, and this mug is the perfect example - it's unexpectedly classy and thoroughly grown-up.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Disney Color Brain | $19.99 at Amazon

The original Color Brain is an awesome board game for families, so adding a Disney spin on things only makes it more appealing. This one has questions that can be answered with one of the 11 color cards in your hand (be it Elsa's eye-color from Frozen or the shade of the stripes on Sully from Monsters Inc.), and the result is easy-going fun.



UK price: £19.99 at Amazon



It's a Small World board game | $24.99 at Amazon

If you're buying for a younger fan who adores Disneyland or Disney World, this will really hit the spot. Recreating the classic 'It's a Small World' ride, this one's a bit like Where's Waldo in that you have to find certain things hidden amongst the board's design. It's a really sweet Disney gift for little ones and their family.



UK price: £35.03 at Amazon



Disney gifts - under $50 / £50

Mickey Mouse Homestead Planter | $22.99 at shopDisney

As you may be able to tell from other entries in this guide, we're big fans of the new Homestead range at shopDisney. With a folk-art style and classic blue and white coloring, it's a gorgeous yet subtle design that makes for the perfect grown-up Disney gift. Fill it with a plant and you've got a fantastic present.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Mickey Mouse Soap Dispenser | $33.98 at Amazon

Washing hands is more important than ever these days, and getting youngsters to do it can be tricky. Enter the very cool Mickey Mouse Soap Dispenser. Rather than squirting out a splodge of shapeless foam, it spits soap in a Mickey Mouse shape - which is sure to delight fans of most ages, let's be honest. You can also get a Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary edition for a couple of dollars more at Amazon, too.



UK price: Closest equivalent is £42.69 at Amazon (Disney World 50th edition)



Codenames Disney Family Edition board game | $24.99 at Amazon

The Codenames series is a beloved tabletop staple, so it's cool that there's a Disney spin on one of the best board games. It isn't just a reskin, either - the agents have been replaced with Disney characters, yes, but the words are Disney themed.



UK price: £33.99 at Amazon



The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits board game | $24.99 at Amazon

Another great choice for fans of the Disney parks, this board game recreates the Haunted Mansion ride in clever, thoughtful ways. You see, it isn't just a homage to the classic theme park staple that's been delighting audiences since the 1960s; it's a genuinely good board game in its own right, and that makes it an excellent Disney gift. You can even get a Disney World version for $25 at Amazon if you'd prefer, featuring the slightly different Magic Kingdom design. A must-have.



UK price: Currently unavailable at Amazon



Jungle Cruise Adventure Game | $34.99 at Amazon

Here's another 'based on a ride' board game that should be in any fan's collection - the famous Jungle Cruise. This adaptation recreates its inspiration's dad-jokes with marvellous verve, and it has easy-going mechanics that will make it a hit with kids and families.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Disney gifts - under $100 / £100

Classic Mickey Mouse Cheese Board with Cheese Tools | $66.95 at Amazon

OK, so this is a bit extravagant so far as Disney gifts go. But come on, it's awesome. A thick wooden cheese board in the shape of Mickey Mouse? Adorable. The little cheese tools stored within an internal drawer are also a nice touch, and they look classy thanks to their wooden handles. There are cheaper boards out there, but we've yet to find any with the same cool tool/drawer combo.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker | $79.83 at Amazon

Disney parks are known for their awesome Mickey-shaped waffles, and now you can make them at home too. This special edition waffle maker is on the expensive end of Disney gifts, but it's worth the investment - the treats it creates are delicious and adorable. While you can grab it for the official shopDisney site, it's a little more expensive so we'd recommend buying via Amazon instead.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Mickey Mouse Homestead Throw Rug | $74.99 at shopDisney

Are we obsessed with this range? Very possibly. But hey, it's worth shouting about. That chic and humble design makes a great Disney gift if you're buying for an adult, mainly because it still nods to the fandom without screeching about it from the rooftops like an official corporate ad.



UK price: Currently unavailable



Disney gifts - over $100 / £100

Lego The Disney Castle | $349.99 at the Lego Store

And here it is - the ultimate Disney gift. This one costs an absurd amount of money, but it's a really fantastic choice if you're looking for an all-out present to blow your loved one away. Recreating the Cinderella castle from Walt Disney World in full, it's an intricate and impressive build that will impress any fan.



UK price: £309.99 at the Lego Store



