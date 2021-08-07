Battlefield 2042 tech test set to go live later this month

Brace yourself, Battlefield fans; invitations to the Battlefield 2042 technical test are about to be deployed.

Unlike beta tests, the Battlefield 2042 technical test – slated to run from August 12 to August 12 for three hours each day – is a closed opportunity that only a handful of players will be invited to try.

To qualify, players will need to have an EA Playtesting profile (thanks, The Gamer ), and participants will allegedly have to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements to get access, which means we won't get to see the game streamed and shared online any time soon.

EA Playtesters get to try all different types of gaming, with the company even inviting people who "rarely play games" to get involved. Sometimes, this includes game content "before anyone else", with the scheme open to people in Europe, North America, and Australia who live close to a limited number of EA's global locations. People in those countries who don't live near EA offices can also apply to play at home, too.

Don't worry if you're unsuccessful in obtaining an invite this time around; EA says there'll be another tech test before the open beta, which is currently scheduled for sometime in September. And for those outside of EA Playtesting, EA will host an Open Beta across all platforms in the lead-up to launch. Pre-ordering any edition of Battlefield 2042, of course, will secure your place on the open beta.

ICYMI, a new short Battlefield 2042 film – "Exodus" – is set to debut next week on August 12 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST and introduce us to the game's near-future setting and its various locations. It'll be particularly important for anyone keen to understand more about the story behind the game, as Battlefield 2042 won't feature a single-player campaign .

Battlefield 2042 releases on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on October 22, 2021.