Batman vs Catwoman vs. Harley Quinn in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 preview

"The World's Greatest Detective" gets his sleuthing abilities put to the test in the upcoming DC/Epic Games crossover Batman/Fornite: Zero Point.

In May 4's issue #2, Batman finds himself stuck in an ongoing 22-minute time loop - think Memento meets Groundhog Day with a Fortnite twist.

"Batman is trapped on a mysterious Island–unable to speak, his memory gone - fighting to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds," reads DC's description. "But how will the World’s Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every twenty-two minutes? And if getting reintroduced to Harley Quinn over and over isn’t enough, will the presence of a familiar feline fatale–help or hinder his efforts to escape, especially when they don’t remember each other?

"In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death?"

Based on a story concept by series consultant and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, this six-issue limited series is written by Christos Gage, and illustrated by Reilly Brown, Nelson Faro DeCastro, and John Kalisz.

Each Batman/Fornite: Zero Point print issue includes a redeemable code for a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite inspired by the comic. Issue #2 includes a code for Batman Zero Wing Glider. U.S. subscribers to the DC Universe Infinite digital service will receive the series and bonus codes for free.

The series begins April 20.

DC has released a preview of issue #2 (below in our gallery), including the main cover by Mikel Janín, a card stock variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort, and a premium cover by Mustard.

