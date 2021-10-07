The next DC Batman / Fortnite crossover brings in one of the game's most mysterious new characters

After the hit comic book series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point , DC and Epic Games are returning on October 26 with a super-secret Batman/Fortnite one-shot sequel that's so secret they haven't even revealed a cover, what's inside, or even the full name of the book.

According to retailer listings, it will be called Batman/Fortnite: Foundation - and that gives us a clue of what the book is about.

That subtitle, Foundation, means a lot in Fortnite continuity - it's the name of a recently-revealed character that is the leader of an enigmatic group that has been teased for a while in Fortnite called the Seven.

DC and Epic Games are playing this one close to their vests; although we now know the name of the comic, virtually nothing about what's inside - even what the cover by Greg Capullo/Jonathan Glapion, or the variants by Alex Garner and Donald Mustard, are.

But there are some clues and context to what Batman/Fortnite: Foundation could be.

Who is Fortnite's Foundation?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Foundation made his Fortnite debut in dramatic fashion - riding a meteor. He lands just after Agent Jones' Rift Device was thrown into the Zero Point (something which was featured heavily in the original DC/Fortnite comic crossover, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point). Foundation was rocked by an explosion which knocked him unconscious and flung to the bottom an unknown body of water (more on that in a bit), but recently reappeared in the Chapter 2: Season 8 trailer awakening from that injury.

There's even a theory that Fortnite's Foundation is voiced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson .

How did the last DC/Fortnite comic crossover end?

(Image credit: Reilly Brown (DC))

In the finale of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, Batman, and his allies escaped Fortnite with the understanding that they closed the crack in the DC Omniverse which pulled them in in the first place. But as it turns out, Deathstroke snuck through and planted an anchor device in the Zero Point chamber which allows him – and those who hired him – to tether between the DCU and Fortnite. It's revealed Deathstroke is doing all this for two of the universes' big villains: DC's Lex Luthor and Fortnite's Doctor Slone.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 ended with a new rift being opened up in Metropolis – just behind The Daily Planet building.

If you know your DC geography, Metropolis, and Gotham not-so-coincidentally are separated by a large bay of water - could Foundation be laying at the bottom of that bay already?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What will the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation code be for?

DC has confirmed that, like the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point issues, the comic book will continue a code for a Fortnite in-game item of some kind, but haven't said what. At the same time, Epic has yet to release the Foundation outfit as a playable cosmetic for Fortnite players, so it's possible the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation code could be that very prized item.

What could be in Batman/Fortnite: Foundation?

(Image credit: DC)

It appears Foundation will be the crux of the second DC/Fortnite crossover, and he possibly could have already come over to the DC Omniverse through that rift Deathstroke kept open at the end of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation will be written by Epic Games executive Donald Mustard and comics writer Christos Gage (just as they wrote Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point), but they'll be joined by the most iconic Batman writer of the past decade: Scott Snyder.

"My kids are huge Fortnite fans and Donald and Christos cooked up some dark, wild stuff that makes for great Fortnite and Batman..." Snyder tweeted recently .

Hixon is drawing the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation one-shot comic.

We expect to know more about Batman/Fortnite: Foundation in the lead-up to its October 26 release, and Epic Games executive (and the comic's co-writer) Donald Mustard is scheduled to appear at DC FanDome on October 16 - which would be just the place to share (and show) more details on the comic.

There's no time better than now to get up to speed on Fortnite -check out our Fortnite guide.