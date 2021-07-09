Baldur's Gate 3 update adding "game-changing mechanics" next week

A new Baldur's Gate 3 patch is coming next week from developer Larian Studios.

Just yesterday on July 8, a brand new Panel From Hell stream took place, the latest in a series in where Larian Studios makes announcements surrounding Baldur's Gate 3. During this latest livestream, it was revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 would be receiving a brand new update next week on Tuesday, July 13.

New content debuting in this forthcoming update apparently includes a new "game-changing mechanic," as well as additional combat improvements, AI improvements, enhancements to visuals during cinematics, and more. There's also said to be changes that switch Baldur's Gate 3 to have a bigger focus on roleplaying, which sounds like a dream for all the D&D fans out there.

Elsewhere in the new patch is an Active Roll system. Aimed at giving the player a lot more agency during skill checks, the Active Roll system lets the player tilt rolls in their favor by adding spell and bonuses to each individual roll. Elsewhere, players can actually see the modifications on-screen, rather than the inner workings of chance being applied in the background.

There's also new Background Goals arriving in the new patch. When the update drops, every new character will be able to choose a specific background, which will then give them sub-quests based on their chosen past. It sounds like a really nice way to expand upon Baldur's Gate 3's already impressive character creation system, while giving players yet more to do as they progress through the game.

Rounding out the major implementations are Camp Resources. Now, when you go to make camp, you'll need to have enough resources to actually set up the camp in the first place, before you can even think about settling down for a rest. There's also mini camps arriving in the new patch, a nice alternative to journeying back to your HQ after every outing.

Simply put, there's a whole lot to look forward to in the new update for Baldur's Gate 3. While the details above aren't the full extent of the new patch, we can expect developer Larian to release a more detailed walkthrough of the new additions in the patch next week.

