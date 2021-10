Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, Star Wars, and over 70 other Marvel comics delayed due to printer jam

Many of Marvel Comics' scheduled releases for November, December, January, and February are being delayed one to eight weeks each due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on comic book printing.

According to sources familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, Marvel is adjusting its production schedule to accommodate scheduling and logistics issues with the printing companies it contracts for its comic books, including (but not limited to) Fry Communications.

Avengers #50 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While paper shortages have been a problem in the book publishing world, Newsarama is told that isn't the case here or in the near term.

Due to these delays, Marvel is adjusting the digital release dates of the affected issues to keep parity between print and digital on-sale dates whenever possible.

Over 75 individual issues are being delayed because of this 'printer jam,' as well as several collections and posters.

In August, DC announced delays to over 25 upcoming comic books and has continued to postpone certain issues individually since. In late October, Image Comics announced non-specific plans to delay certain titles and announced a policy to no longer reprint comic books that sell out at the distributor level.

Here is a list of the affected Marvel titles in alphabetical order, with their new and old release dates. The collections and posters affected follow:

Upcoming Marvel Comics single issues

Alien #8 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Alien #9 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Amazing Spider-Man #78.BEY (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Amazing Spider-Man #78 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Amazing Spider-Man #80 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Fantastic Four #38 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Avengers: Tech-On #4 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Avengers: Tech-On #6 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Avengers #50 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Black Panther #1 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Black Panther Legends #2 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Black Panther Legends #3 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Captain America/Iron Man #2 (December 22, was December 1)

(December 22, was December 1) Captain Marvel #34 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Daredevil #36 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Darkhawk #4 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Deadpool; Black, White, & Blood #4 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Death of Doctor Strange #3 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Eternals #7 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Excalibur #25 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Fantastic Four: Life Story #5 (December 8, was November 24)

(December 8, was November 24) Star Wars: Life Day #1 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Fantastic Four #40 (February 16, was January 19)

(February 16, was January 19) Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Hellions #17 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Hellions #18 (December 8, was December 1)

Hulk #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hulk #1 (November 24, was November 10)

(November 24, was November 10) Hulk #2 (December 15, was December 1)

(December 15, was December 1) Iron Man #14 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Kang the Conqueror #4 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land # 3 (November 17, was November 10

3 (November 17, was November 10 Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land #5 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Maestro: World War M #1 (February 9, was January 5)

(February 9, was January 5) Marauders #26 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Miles Morales: SPider-Man #33 (December 8, was December 1)

(December 8, was December 1) Moon Knight #5 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) New Mutants #23 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) New Mutants #24 (January 10, was November 15)

(January 10, was November 15) New Mutants #2 5 (March 9, was January 12)

5 (March 9, was January 12) Phoenix Song: Echo #2 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Sabretooth #1 (February 2, was January 5)

(February 2, was January 5) Savage Avengers #26 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Shang-Chi #6 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Spider-Woman #17 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #18 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 (February 2, was January 10)

(February 2, was January 10) Star Wars: Darth Vader #18 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Star Wars: The High Republic #11 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Star Wars #21 (February 16, was February 2)

(February 16, was February 2) Strange Academy #13 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) SWORD #17 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #5 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) The Dark Ages #3 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) The Darkhold: Black Bolt #1 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) The Darkhold: Wasp #1 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) The Thing #1 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Thor #19 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Venom #1 (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Venom #2 (December 1, was November 24)

(December 1, was November 24) Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #4 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 (December 29, was December 15)

(December 29, was December 15) Wastelanders: Doom #1 (January 5, was December 29)

(January 5, was December 29) Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1 (December 29, was December 22)

(December 29, was December 22) Winter Guard #4 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) Wolverine #18 (November 24, was November 17)

(November 24, was November 17) Wolverine #19 (December 15, was December 1)

(December 15, was December 1) X-Force #25 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) X-Men: Trial of Magneto #4 (December 1, was November 17)

(December 1, was November 17) X-Men #5 (November 24, was November 17)

Upcoming Marvel Comics collections

Atlantis Attacks: The Original Epic TPB (December 28, was December 21)

(December 28, was December 21) Avengers Tech-On TPB (April 5, was March 15)

(April 5, was March 15) Genis-Vell: Marvel Tales #1 (November 17, was November 10)

(November 17, was November 10) Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land TPB (April 5, was March 8)

(April 5, was March 8) New Mutants by Vita Ayala Volume 2 (April 12, was February 8)

Upcoming Marvel Comics posters

Avengers #50 poster (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Captain America/Iron Man #1 poster (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Giant-Size Black Cat: Infinity Score #1 poster (November 10, was November 3)

(November 10, was November 3) Hulk #1 poster (November 10, was November 3)

