She-Hulk recruited into Russia's Red Room… is she the new Green Widow?

She-Hulk has been through a lot in her years, but joining Russia's Red Room - the training ground for Black Widows like Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova - is something completely different.

As revealed in the just-released Marvel Comics August 2021 schedule, She-Hulk has been recruited to be the next Black Widow.

(Would that make her… the Green Widow? We're getting ahead our ourselves.)

"The Red Room is the secret furnace where some of the world’s greatest assassins and super-killers have been forged. And now She-Hulk is its newest recruit," reads Marvel's description of August #47. "As the Avengers race to rescue Jen Walters from the Russian Winter Guard, is it too late to save She-Hulk…from going red?"

This is the second part of the upcoming ' World War She-Hulk ' arc slated to begin with July 7's Avengers #46 from writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron.

"['World War She-Hulk'] was the first Avengers arc I wrote in 2021, in this new year so full of promise. But it represents a shift to a darker tone for the series, as I begin to tie together some of the book's ongoing threads," Aaron wrote recently .

Of course, this She-Hulk/Black Widow situation is primed to come out just as Marvel Studios' Black Widows opens in theaters, and in the build-up to Disney Plus' She-Hulk television series.

Avengers #47 goes on sale on August 4, followed soon after by Avengers/Hulk: Free Comic Book Day Special on August 14.