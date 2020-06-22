Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra skins are coming to Smite

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Smite with a set of new skins.

Publisher Hi-Rez Studios revealed the collaboration with Nickelodeon today, taking the form of skins, emotes, and other goodies coming to Smite in its next battle pass. The skins will transform three of Smite's existing characters into three from the world of Avatar: Merlin the Wizard becoming Aang, storm god Susano becoming Zuko, and wolfmaster Skadi becoming Korra and her trusty polar bear dog Naga.

Yes, there is a "My Cabbages" Global Emote! We GOTCHU FAM! pic.twitter.com/9qOi9KJJLIJune 22, 2020

Players will also be able to unlock prestige skins that transform Aang and Korra into their avatar forms, and disguise Zuko as The Blue Spirit. On top of the skins, the battle pass will award players with cosmetic items to change their Wards into Appa, or send out a global emote lamenting the fate of their cabbages.

"The Titan Forge Games team is full of die-hard Avatar fans and when we found out that we’d have the opportunity to work on this franchise, we knew we were going to go all-out and really bring the Avatar world to life in Smite," the studio wrote in an official news post . "We went overboard with detail, capturing each Avatar character’s unique personality and referenced many fan-favorite moments from the shows. "

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Battle Pass will go on sale starting next month, and Titan Forge Games plans to reveal more details about the pass at an event on its official Twitch channel on Wednesday at noon PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST.