Astro's Playroom developer working on a new 3D action game

Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi is making a new 3D action game which sure sounds like a new Astro Bot game.

Last week, Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi posted a job listing to PlayStation's LinkedIn page (as first spotted by Gaming Route). The job itself is asking for a level designer to construct "a variety of levels for a 3D action game, each providing great tempo and creative situations," according to the LinkedIn post's general description.

"Bring creativity and humor to the game," is listed under the responsibilities section of the job post. Combining these two elements into one, and a 3D action game with comedy elements and you'd be forgiven for thinking we're describing Astro's Playroom.

A new game in the works at Team Asobi actually isn't new information. Last month in June, the developer revealed through PlayStation that they would be working on a brand new game, experimenting with the new PS5 DualSense controller, as well as growing the overall headcount at their development studio in Japan to gear up for the development of the new project.

It's good news that Team Asobi is both growing bigger, and looking to further experiment on the impressive next-gen controller. Astro's Playroom comes pre-installed on all PS5 consoles, basically acting as an elaborate tech demo for the capabilities of the PS5's DualSense controller, and it's an absolute treat to play, with various great levels introducing the player to their brand new console.

In fact, a sequel to Astro's Playroom may have been teased through the game's Platinum Trophy. The Trophy that's unlocked for Team Asobi's game, after you've acquired all other Trophies throughout Astro's Playroom, writes that the developer will "see you in our next adventure." Could this be yet another indicator that Team Asobi is working on a sequel to Astro's Playroom? Here's hoping so, because Astro Bot Rescue Mission for the PSVR and Astro's Playroom on the PS5 were both absolutely outstanding creations from the Tokyo-based developer.

