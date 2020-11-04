Assassin's Creed Valhalla will feature a cameo played by LA Dodgers' Cody Bellinger

Fresh off their World Series win, the Los Angeles Dodgers have another claim to fame: one of their team members has earned a place in Assassin's Creed Valhalla . Outfielder Cody Bellinger will be playing a character fittingly known as Otta Sluggasson. Bellinger went through the typical character ranks of mo-cap, face modeling and providing the voice for Otta.

In Valhalla, Otta is "a Dane with a knack for hitting rocks very very far," a characterization not too far off from his Arizona-born real-world counterpart, known for racking up the home runs on the baseball diamond. Otta is of course aimed with a large, spiked club that allows him to make his big hits. Otta also has the distinct look of glare-cutting black under his eye typically worn by outfielders like Bellinger.

A video recorded for IGN shows of Bellinger running around and making his swings in a motion capture suit. "[It] felt natural to me," said Bellinger of doing the mo-cap work, "because it was me swinging a bat in a video game and I do that all the time in real life."

Bellinger is at a pretty high point in his career, having just come off earning a World Series ring. Bellinger was also awarded Rookie of the Year in 2017 and Most Valuable Player in 2019. Assassin's Creed fans and baseball geeks (and those in between) can look forward to meeting Otta Sluggasson and his powerful club out in the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla when it drops on November 10 for Xbox Series X and November 12 for PS5 .