Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch: How to get the gear behind the locked door

You'll stumble upon the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch location fairly early in your Viking takeover of England, because it's in Ledecestrescire, one of the first counties you can explore. Once you've cleared out all of the Saxon enemies watching over the place, you'll want to grab all the loot highlighted on your Assassin's Creed Valhalla minimap. Problem is, there's one piece of gear that is seemingly inaccessible. Here's what you need to know about how to get this Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch gear.

How to get the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch gear

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Alright, so you've defeated all the enemies in Offchurch, found the secret tunnels underneath the small camp, and picked up all the other loot, including the carbon ingot, Fyrd Spear and Focus of the Nornir book of knowledge. There's one piece of loot left to get; the Offchurch gear, but it's behind a seemingly impenetrable door. How do you access it?

The short answer is that you don't. Not right now, in any case. This door is impossible to open until you come back to Offchurch during a later quest, at which time this door will be open and you can grab the gear.

To be more specific, you need to wait for the quest called Tilting the Balance. During this mission, you need to kidnap King Burgred as he's hiding from you, in the same big room that you find the gear in. As long as you pick the key up off one of the enemies in the tunnels during this quest, you can grab the gear without any problems.

The gear in question is the Sepulcher Axe, a big, gold, two-handed weapon that can deal some serious damage, especially with heavy attacks. But until you're doing the Tilting the Balance quest, don't worry about obtaining the Offchurch gear. It'll wait there until you return.

