Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leechbook Keep It or Burn It choice - What to pick

There's no doubt that there are a lot of decisions to be made in Eivor's story, but one of the stranger ones is what to do with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leechbook. After taking down the rather problematic Order member known as the Leech, you'll be given the choice whether to keep or burn the Leechbook - the tome of all the Leech's learnings gained after killing tonnes of people in the name of 'science' or 'medicine'.

You'll head back to talk to Erke at the docks, and his initial instinct is to burn the Leechbook. However, you'll have to decide whether to burn it or keep it:

Burn it : Choose to burn it and you'll throw the book into the fire right then. You both concede that it's "not worth its weight in blood".

: Choose to burn it and you'll throw the book into the fire right then. You both concede that it's "not worth its weight in blood". Keep it: You'll explain that letting the flames take it would be to discard the knowledge that's come from all that death and sadness. Instead, at least a little good can come from it, including the cures that The Leech has discovered. When you return to your Longhouse you can put the book in your room on the bench at the end of your bed.

However, it's worth noting that neither choice makes a difference in the game's overarching narrative. Either way, you'll never hear the Leechbook mentioned again, so this is more about how you want Eivor to react in this situation.

