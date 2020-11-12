Assassin's Creed Valhalla had twice as many players on launch day compared to Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla had double the number of active players on launch day compared to Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Ubisoft revealed the "exceptional player activity" for Assassin's Creed Valhalla in an official press release. With twice as many players leaping into Valhalla at launch, the studio expects this "trend to continue" as the sales of next-generation consoles increase.

“We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors,” said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO. “In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world. We are excited to greet players on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 with a game that unleashes the power of the new hardware. This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits.”

Valhalla released on November 10 to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. As well as being one of the Xbox Series X launch games, the Viking assassin adventure also landed on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Due to release on the PS5 today, on November 12, this figure comes before the game has even launched on Sony's next-gen console, which will no doubt add to the active player count in due course.

Building on the RPG elements of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, Valhalla sees you fill the Viking boots of Eivor as they set out to settle in England in the 9th century. In our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review, Louise Blain said that "Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings a triumphant balance to the series."

Leaping into the Viking adventure yourself? Our helpful Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips are here to help.