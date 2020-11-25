Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets high praise from horror movie legend John Carpenter

It seems that the fanbase for Assassin's Creed spans further than many might have thought. Horror movie legend John Carpenter took to Twitter to express his admiration for Assassin's Creed Valhalla .

The post got quite a bit of attention among movie fans and gamers alike (and the intersection of the two), prompting the director's name to trend nationwide. Carpentered referred to Valhalla as a "return to excellence in the franchise," indicating that he was already a fan of the hit Ubisoft franchise, and referred to his fondness for the "massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay," and finished the tweet by referring to the title as simply an "Incredible game."

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA is a return to excellence in the franchise. Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game.November 25, 2020

The post itself spawned a number of jokes and comments by fans, many of whom agreed with his sentiment and praised his commentary. Carpenter is perhaps most well known for his spectacular range of horror movies such as The Thing, Halloween, and They Live, though for many this was the first time that they learned that he was also something of a video game enthusiast. It should be noted, of course, that Carpenter has expressed his share of video game opinions in the past.

For those not in the know, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, putting the player in the shoes of the Viking Eivor as they explore a vast world full of action and adventure. The title has been quite successful with fans of the franchise who have been praising its quality, and now they can count the legendary John Carpenter among them.