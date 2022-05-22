Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition are coming to Xbox Game Pass next month

Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will soon join the bumper library of games available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

While the news has yet to be formally announced by Microsoft or Ubisoft, VGC reports that the Microsoft Store - whilst perused from inside your Xbox consoles, it seems - shows that both games are "coming soon" to Xbox Game Pass.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is the first to arrive, joining the subscription service from June 1, 2022. Assassin's Creed Origins comes a week later on June 7, whilst Shadowrun Returns makes an appearance on June 21, 2022, so there's lots to keep us busy during the summer months; well, it's better than hayfever and sunburn, right?

Assassin's Creed Origins recently received a 60 FPS update , letting console players explore Egypt in silky smooth motion four years after its initial release. That means Origins joins both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey in boasting 60 FPS for new-gen consoles; Valhalla's arrived soon after the game's release date in November 2020 and Odyssey's rolling out just shy of three years later in August 2021.

If you missed Assassin's Creed Origins the first time around, don't miss it this time. In our Assassin's Creed Origins review , we gave it a glowing 5 stars out of 5, stating: "Everything is present and correct and the campaign conclusion will send Assassin’s Creed lore fans suitably giddy while simultaneously teasing a new era of Creed for the years ahead. Confident, exhilarating, and utterly deadly, Assassin’s Creed Origins is now, finally, the one to beat."

"The forging of the Brotherhood means a violent redefining of what makes an Assassin’s Creed game and while you’re always going to know what you’re playing, the experience in store finally feels truly fresh," we add.

"The combat system of yore has thankfully been buried alive in the desert (queuing patiently for its trip to the afterlife), tailing missions have died quietly without a fuss, and a map of pointless collectibles has had a rock tied to it and been sunk in the Nile without ceremony. What’s left is a slimmer, leaner Creed. No irritating bells and whistles, just the whole of Ancient Egypt as a richly woven tapestry of murderous RPG. Oh, and it’s huge."