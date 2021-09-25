Art of Rally releases on PS4 and PS5 next month

Art of Rally will release on PS4 and PS5 on October 6, 2021.

Developer Funselektor has confirmed that the PlayStation release of Art of Rally will also include the Kenya update that PC players might be familiar with, along with four new cars, six new tracks, and an all-new "free-roam" area.

To celebrate, Funselektor also dropped a new launch date trailer on its YouTube channel, which you can check out below:

Art of Rally – which we called "a super-stylish celebration of some serious drift" when the Nintendo Switch version was announced at Nintendo's Indie World showcase back in April – was originally released on PC in September 2020, and joined Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch last month.

Instead of placing you behind the wheel like so many of its peers, Art of Rally plays from a top-down view, like Micro Machines. Despite its simplistic premise, its numerous tricks are pretty hard to master, but you won't mind as you explore its 60 stunning stages that take you across the world thanks to its stylish presentation and sublime soundtrack.

In our round-up of the best sports games you can play in 2021, we said it was "a crying shame" that Art of Rally didn't quite get the attention it deserved when it was released on PC a year ago.

"It's one of the most stylistic, gorgeous racing games to date," we said in our round-up. "This is an indie game that focuses on the 'golden era' of rally, featuring plenty of classic cars, including a number from the infamous Group B category."

In other racing news, did you hear that Gran Turismo 7 will require an extra upgrade fee if you want to take your game from PS4 to PS5? Pick up the 25th Anniversary Edition and you'll get both versions – along with some other goodies, too – but if not, you'll have to pay $10 to upgrade. Players with physical copies hoping to make the switch will have to ensure they pick up a PS5 console with a disc drive, too, otherwise they won't be able to insert the PS4 disc.