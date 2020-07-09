Archie Comics and Spotify team up for drama podcasts

Archie Comics and Spotify have announced plans to collaborate on a series of scripted podcasts based on Archie characters and stories. Though no specific podcasts have been announced, Archie and Spotify's announcement promises the slate of series will "span the entire Archieverse of characters, including mainstays Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Sabrina, Josie and The Pussycats and many more."

(Image credit: Dan Parent (Archie Comics))

"The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there," says Archie Comics CEO/publisher Jon Goldwater in the announcement. "Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we're so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It's an amazing frontier and we can't wait to unveil what we've been working on."

Archie has been the subject of scripted audio dramas before. In 1943, NBC launched The Adventures of Archie Andrews, a scripted radio show depicting the life of Archie and the Riverdale gang, centered around Archie's family. The series ran from 1943 until 1953, almost a full decade.

Additionally, the fan podcast Riverdale Podcast became Archie Comics' official podcast for a period in 2014 and 2015.

Archie is the latest comic book publisher to partner with a podcast platform to create scripted content. Marvel Comics has partnered with both Stitcher and Serius XM for podcasts recently, while DC's Sandman will receive a high-profile audio adaptation with a star-studded cast, premiering on July 15.

Archie Comics and Spotify have not specified a timeframe for when their podcasts will premiere.