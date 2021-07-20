Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa teases a new look in the DC sequel

Jason Momoa has confirmed when he starts filming Aquaman 2 – and teased a new look for Arthur Curry.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actor said: "I am finally in England, it is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown, [I'll] be a blonde, [they] supposedly have more fun, I don't know about that, we'll test it out. But [I'm] excited to see James [Wan, director], see my whole cast, and I just wanted to send my love to all my friends, cast members and crew… Here we come Aquaman 2!" The video was posted on July 19, which means Momoa was set to start filming on July 20 with his new, blond hairstyle.

Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, went into production in June, which Wan confirmed on Instagram with a picture of the movie slate. It seems the film has the working title Necrus, which in DC Comics is an underwater city with no set location, blinking in and out of existence on this material plane. Its ominous leader is named Mongo, and the city has no love for those who live on the surface. If the titular Lost Kingdom is Necrus, then Arthur could have some serious trouble on his hands. (H/T Collider)

Plot details for Aquaman 2 are currently thin on the ground, but we do know that Amber Heard will be back as Mera, Patrick Wilson will return as Arthur's half-brother Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is reprising his Black Manta role, and Temuera Morrison is returning as Arthur's father Tom. Meanwhile, Pilou Asbæk, probably best known for playing Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has joined the lineup in a mystery role.

Aquaman 2 is just one of many DC films headed our way soon. Next up is The Suicide Squad, arriving in the US this August 6, which will be followed by The Batman next March, then Black Adam in July 2022, and The Flash that November. Aquaman 2 is set for release December 16, 2022, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods arriving afterward in 2023. An Aquaman spinoff titled The Trench was recently canceled by Warner Bros., however.

