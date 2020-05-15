Apple TV's Mythic Quest is doing a special episode on game dev quarantine

The Apple TV comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is coming back early for a special quarantine episode entitled Mythic Quest: Quarantine. Check out the trailer here.

Mythic Quest is from the minds behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz) and it's honestly pretty damn funny. Set in the office of a fictional MMO game developer, it follows the ups and downs of the dev world at the mercy of an absurd studio head, played by McElhenney himself. The workplace comedy boasts a great cast of characters and frequently takes a long, hard look at the video game industry - surprising since Ubisoft is so closely involved with it.

While other sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and Community are finding ways to give us more content in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mythic Quest's format lends itself best to a quarantine-specific episode. For those of us lucky enough to be working from home, the trials and tribulations of Zoom meetings are all too familiar, and a video game company would certainly need to be on quite a few Zoom calls, no?

The official synopsis for the episode reads: "Mythic Quest: Quarantine is a new, half-hour installment that finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home." Some characters, including the tightly-wound Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and the attention-starved Ian (McElhenney) aren't doing so well in solitude, while the iconic F. Murray Abraham, who plays the zany sci-fi writer, CW, can't get his head around video calls.

It'll certainly be a great watch, so if you're an Apple TV subscriber, make sure to tune in on May 22.