Anya Taylor-Joy glows red in this Last Night in Soho exclusive image

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” says Edgar Wright of his sixth feature. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

As far as plot is concerned, Wright, always conscious of viewer enjoyment, wishes to say as little as possible. So let’s just leave it at the barest of outlines: in 2019, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole.

Above, you can check out an exclusive image of Last Night in Soho that features in the new issue of our sister publication, Total Film magazine.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Last Night in Soho is scheduled to open on April 23. For more on the film – and a massive preview of all the biggest movies heading your way in 2021 – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, January 8.

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, then why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with the latest offer you’ll get your first three issues for £3! Plus, you’ll also get subscriber-only covers like the Fast & Furious 9 one that’s currently on its way to subscribers now. (Terms and conditions apply, follow link for full details).