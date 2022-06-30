Ant-Man finally addresses why he couldn't travel up Thanos' butt

Ant-Man has finally addressed that Avengers theory. When Thanos was terrorizing the universe, considering Scott Lang's ability to both shrink himself to a microscopic scale and make himself supersized, fans naturally wondered why he didn't simply transform into a tiny version of himself, crawl up Thanos' behind, and then expand – which would surely kill the villain.

"Let me address the elephant in the room," says Paul Rudd's character in the new Avengers: Quantum Encounter attraction on the Disney Wish cruise ship. "I've heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn't shrink down, go in, and, uh – kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it's much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain–" Mercifully, Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne then cuts him off.

Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in new clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/H87I9b48vRJune 30, 2022 See more

Footage from Quantum Encounter that is way less gross also shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel meeting up with Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and even Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel interact in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/KEw5CYU5BlJune 30, 2022 See more

If you are just desperate to watch a Supe accidentally blow someone up from within, though, The Boys has you covered. In fact, they even built the particular piece of anatomy involved in the scene for real and shared an extremely NSFW set photo of the prop in question.

Next up on the Marvel release slate is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is blasting into theaters this July 8. Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel continues on Disney Plus – with two episodes remaining, time will tell if Kamala Khan will get to meet her hero Carol Danvers within the MCU itself. For everything else coming our way, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4.