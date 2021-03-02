Animal Crossing: New Horizons players find new ways to use the Super Mario Warp Pipe

Since the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario update , players have been getting creative with how they use the Super Mario items on their island.

Reddit user u/VictoryRoles has shared their genius idea of keeping one Warp Pipe stationed in their home and carrying another around with them in their pockets. Players will no longer have to race back to their home to pick up something from their inventory with this savvy Warp Pipe trick.

Another user, u/Chikachuuu , has used the pipes to create their own subway line which incorporates terraforming, inclines, and two perfectly placed warp pipes to create the illusion of traveling underground to the other side of their island. Other fans commented on this post with one noting that it was “Literally the smartest thing I’ve ever seen”

Fans of Nintendo’s 2020 hit have also started noticing the benefit of the Warp Pipes, with one user noticing that they can actually use them to reach up to the third tier of their island , without the use of inclines, helping save busy players a little commuting time.

If these Super Mario items are news to you, here’s how it works: Beginning yesterday on March 1, items based on Nintendo's favourite plumber are available to purchase from the Nook Stop in Resident Services. These range from interactive furniture (eg: Warp Pipes, Coins, and Thwomps), to character outfits (including Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Wario), and other decorative items (such as the Mushroom Mural wallpaper).

