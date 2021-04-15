Animal Crossing: New Horizons player mods Ring Fit controller to get about their island

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has modded a Ring Fit controller to get around their island as a way to “exercise those loans away!”

In the video which was uploaded to TikTok, Superlouis_64 shows viewers how they play the island getaway game using just the Ring Fit Adventure ring-con and leg attachment. According to the modder, an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit mod is needed to achieve this daring undertaking but “now you can lose weight and do chores at the same time.”

As the Tiktok demonstrates, the player will need to physically jog on the spot to make their character traverse across their island, which is much more tiring than just tilting the joystick. Players will also have to squeeze the ring-con to use any items which, if you’ve played Ring Fit yourself, you’ll already know can be a feat to do just once. If this is too much, however, there’s also the option to punch the air with a joycon in hand to do the same thing.

To make things even more exhausting, players apparently have to squat to open their menu and as Superlouis_64 says themselves: “for those who play Animal Crossing, you’ll know how much menu management you have to do.”

This isn’t the first time that the Tiktok star/YouTuber has attempted such a tiring gaming session, as they also used the Ring Fit controller to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , as well as the Xbox Kinect to control Mario in Super Mario 64 , and not forgetting their ambitious Dark Souls 3 Ring Fit mod .