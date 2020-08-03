Animal Crossing: New Horizons official August video is full of late summer vibes

It's a new month in a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and a new video from Nintendo shows you what to look out for as you play through August.

The official monthly update video from August highlights some of the special fauna you'll be able to catch this month, assuming you're in the northern hemisphere, and gives you a quick look at the fireworks if you missed the first round on Sunday. Think of them as end-of-winter fireworks if your island's in the southern hemisphere.

Nintendo recommends you keep an eye out for rays and soft-shelled turtles if you're planning on casting out a line this month. If you're ready for some net work, you should be on the hunt for the surprisingly delicious sounding rice grasshopper and the less appetizing walker cicada. Make sure you read our Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guides to make the most of everything you can catch right now.

Then the video heads to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fireworks show to take in both the show and the raffle goodies. You have four more Sundays to see your custom designs in the sky and win Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle items such as sparklers, fans, and balloons.

Make sure you don't miss the other new features added in the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes , including the ability to visit other islands in dreams and a handy shortcut for a UI-free photo mode .