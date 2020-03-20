Sometimes there's just someone who's messing up the feng shui of the place, which is why you might wonder how to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The good news is that it is possible. The bad news is that it takes a while, can't be guaranteed and is actually quite unpleasant to actually pull off.

That's because you basically have to bully someone off your island to actually get them to leave. So if you're thinking Animal Crossing is just this sweet little life simulator full of adorable critters, welcome to the dark side.

Well, I say it works, but there is some luck involved in successfully getting a character to leave your island for good. But here are some of the things you can do to help push a character to evacuate your sandy shores.

Stop talking to them

The easiest way to make someone feel unwanted in your blossoming village is to simply ignore them. Don't talk to them at all, ignore them if they try to call to you, and don't send them any mail. Pretend they don't exist basically. If you keep this up for about a week, keep your eyes peeled for them wandering around with a beige thinking cloud above their head. This will be a signal that they're thinking about skipping town.

Keep talking to everyone else

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Often your villagers know more about what's going on across the island than you do, so make sure as you ignore the villager in question, that you keep talking to everyone else. They may well let you know that there's a rumour of the banished one wanting to leave, and it'll only to serve to highlight how alienated the isolated one is becoming.

Hit them with bug nets

It's not 100% whether this helps make a resident feel unwelcome (even though it absolutely should), but you can hit the offending villager with a bug net three times in a row to make them sad - or really angry. I'll tell you that I've done this every day for 10 days with a single villager. Not only has it made me feel like an absolute monster, but also they haven't left. In fact, someone else left instead. They see me.

Send them mean letters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Again, not guaranteed to make a difference, but if all of the above is done as well as sending them letters via the airport containing gross items like tin cans, tires or rotten turnips, then they will clearly get the message. Right?

Complaining about them to Isabelle doesn't work

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's worth noting that although you can talk to Isabelle about a resident that's bothering you, she doesn't have the power to evict anyone. Talking to her about a villager's language or clothing will simply reset them to default nicknames and clothing, just in case they've made quite the faux pax.

Otherwise it's a waiting game

Villagers will decide to leave themselves, even if you've been perfectly polite to them. Usually, they'll give you an option to persuade them to stay, but you can also say au revoir and tell them to hop skip it on outta here. It's a way of keeping your population feeling fresh, but also means it's harder to target a single resident for eviction.