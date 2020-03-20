Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide: How, when and where to catch all the fish

Building out a full collection of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish is a huge part of the pride of playing Animal Crossing religiously. Because the game syncs to your real-world time, date, month and season, it probably take an entire year for you to see everything Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer.
With all that in mind, we've been working across two Animal Crossing islands to bring you all the fish currently available across the north and south hemispheres. It's worth noting that certain fish are only available in certain locations, at certain times during specific months, so you'll need to check all patches of water. Here are the specific locales we've discovered so far:
- River
- River (Mouth)
- River (Clifftop)
- Pond
- Pier
- Sea
If you're new to the series and are wondering how to fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, what you need to do is get a fishing rod, and then aim to drop your hook ahead of where the fish is facing. Then wait until the fish spots it. They will nose the hook, but wait until it pulls the float under the water with a satisfying plop. Then press A immediately to reel it in.
Below you'll find the Northern Hemisphere fish, but you can skip to southern hemisphere using this quick link:
Fish - Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Seasonality (Northern Hemisphere)
|Current Active Hours (Northern Hemisphere)
|Location
1
|Bitterling
Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|River
2
|Pale Chub
|All months
9AM - 4PM (March)
|River
3
|Crucian Carp
|All months
All hours (March)
|River
4
|Dace
|All months
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River
5
|Carp
|All months
All hours (March)
|Pond
6
|Koi
|All months
4PM - 9AM (March)
|Pond
7
|Goldfish
|All months
All hours (March)
|Pond
8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
10
|TBC
11
|TBC
12
|TBC
13
|TBC
14
|Tadpole
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, July
All hours (March)
|Pond
15
|TBC
16
Freshwater Goby
|All months
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River
17
|Loach
|Mar, Apr, May
All hours (March)
|River
18
|Catfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Pond
19
|TBC
20
|Bluegill
|All months
9AM - 4PM (March)
|River
21
|Yellow Perch
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|River
22
|Black Bass
|All months
All hours (March)
|River
23
|Tilapia
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
24
|TBC
25
|Pond Smelt
|Jan, Feb, Dec
|N/A (March)
|River
26
|Sweetfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
27
|Cherry Salmon
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River (Clifftop)
28
|TBC
29
|TBC
30
|Stringfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River (Clifftop)
31
|Salmon
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River (mouth)
32
|King Salmon
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River (mouth)
33
|TBC
34
|TBC
35
|TBC
36
|Angelfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
37
|TBC
38
|TBC
39
|TBC
40
|TBC
41
|TBC
42
|TBC
43
|TBC
44
|Sturgeon
Jan, Feb, Mar, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|River (Mouth)
45
|Sea Butterfly
Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
46
|TBC
47
|TBC
48
|TBC
49
|Clown Fish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
50
|TBC
51
|Butterfly Fish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
52
|TBC
53
Zebra Turkeyfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
54
|Blowfish
Jan, Feb, Nov, Dec
|N/A (March)
|Sea
55
|Puffer Fish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
56
|Anchovy
|All months
4AM - 9PM (March)
|Sea
57
|Horse Mackerel
|All months
All hours (March)
|Sea
58
|Barred Knifejaw
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov
All hours (March)
|Sea
59
|Sea Bass
|All months
All hours (March)
|Sea
60
|Red Snapper
|All months
All hours (March)
|Sea
61
|Dab
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
62
|Olive Flounder
|All months
All hours (March)
|Sea
63
|Squid
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
64
|TBC
65
|TBC
66
|Tuna
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|Pier
67
|TBC
68
|TBC
69
|TBC
70
|TBC
71
|TBC
72
|TBC
73
|TBC
74
|TBC
75
|TBC
76
|TBC
77
|Football Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
|Sea
78
|Oarfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
79
|TBC
80
|TBC
Fish - Southern Hemisphere
Animal Crossing New Horizons Fish in the Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Seasonality (Southern Hemisphere)
|Current Active Hours (Southern Hemisphere)
|Location
1
|Bitterling
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
2
|Pale Chub
|All year round
8AM - 4PM (March)
|River
3
|Crucian Carp
|All year round
All hours (March)
|River
4
|Dace
|All year round
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River
5
|Carp
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Pond
6
|Koi
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Pond
7
|Goldfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Pond
8
|TBC
9
|TBC
10
|TBC
11
|TBC
12
|TBC
13
|TBC
14
|Tadpole
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Pond
15
|TBC
16
Freshwater Goby
|All year round
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River
17
|Loach
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
18
|Catfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
|Pond
19
|TBC
20
|Bluegill
|All year round
9AM - 4PM (March)
|River
21
|Yellow Perch
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
22
|Black Bass
|All year round
All hours (March)
|River
23
|Tilapia
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Dec
All hours (March)
|River
24
|TBC
25
|Pond Smelt
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River
26
|Sweetfish
|Jan, Feb, Mar
All hours (March)
|River
27
|Cherry Salmon
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River (Clifftop)
28
|TBC
29
|TBC
30
|Stringfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River (Clifftop)
31
|Salmon
|Mar
All hours (March)
|River (mouth)
32
|King Salmon
|Mar
All hours (March)
|River (mouth)
33
|TBC
34
|TBC
35
|TBC
36
|Angelfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
|River
37
|TBC
38
|TBC
39
|TBC
40
|TBC
41
|TBC
42
|TBC
43
|TBC
44
|Sturgeon
|Unknown
|Unknown
|River (Mouth)
45
|Sea Butterfly
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
46
|TBC
47
|TBC
48
|TBC
49
|Clown Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
50
|TBC
51
|Butterfly Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
52
|TBC
53
Zebra Turkeyfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
|Sea
54
|Blowfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
55
|Puffer Fish
|Jan, Feb, Mar
All hours (March)
|Sea
56
|Anchovy
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
57
|Horse Mackerel
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Sea
58
|Barred Knifejaw
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
59
|Sea Bass
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Sea
60
|Red Snapper
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Sea
61
|Dab
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
62
|Olive Flounder
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Sea
63
|Squid
|All year round
All hours (March)
|Sea
64
|TBC
65
|TBC
66
|Tuna
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Pier
67
|TBC
68
|TBC
69
|TBC
70
|TBC
71
|TBC
72
|TBC
73
|TBC
74
|TBC
75
|TBC
76
|TBC
77
|Football Fish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
78
|Oarfish
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sea
79
|TBC
80
|TBC
