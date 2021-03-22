Animal Crossing: New Horizons player constructs impressive island map using hundreds of screenshots

An Animal Crossing player has managed to stitch together photos to recreate a top-down map of their entire New Horizons island.

Below, you can see the original post on the Animal Crossing subreddit, which first came about just earlier today on March 22. The post depicts the player's entire island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but what's seriously impressive is that they've recreated their full island by taking individual screenshots of every area, and then stitching it together into one huge map.

It's a really extraordinary feat, in all. For those unfamiliar, you can position the camera in New Horizons to be looking down on the player character, and this is how the player in question has accomplished this feat. Although it's not technically a top-down perspective, it's close enough, and allows you to get a broader view of your surroundings while roaming about your island.

This is just the latest in a very long line of impressive player creations we've seen since New Horizons first launched at this point last year in 2020. Just near the end of last month for example, we saw a player recreate their entire island as a Crash Bandicoot course, giving the player countless hazards and traps to work their way through.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might've come out an entire year ago at this point, but Nintendo's smash-hit game feels like it's been around forever. After all that time, there's still 10 missing Animal Crossing characters that deserve to show up in New Horizons that we've got our fingers crossed for.

For more on the future of the hit game, read up on how Nintendo has already made the second year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons more appealing.