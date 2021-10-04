Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds new Halloween and Day of the Dead items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially in Halloween mode as Nintendo introduces a number of new seasonal items for the spooky season and beyond.

In a list compiled by Animal Crossing World , we can see the range of new items added to the game to help players celebrate Halloween, as well as the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (aka Day of the Dead) which is traditionally held on November 1 and 2. Not only this but the usual Halloween-themed items such as pumpkins, candy, and costumes are also making a return from the start of this month.

Happy October, everyone! Are you as excited for Halloween as I am? Keep an eye out for candy in Nook's Cranny all month long, and use pumpkin starts from Leif's stall for this year's crop. I hope you have fun getting into the spirit! pic.twitter.com/vGJcMRJ7dkOctober 1, 2021 See more

Revealed in an earlier datamine , Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now officially introduced some new spooky items. This season's range includes a Spooky Treats Baskets that come in orange, yellow, white, and green variations, a Spooky Tree which is a tree covered in jack-o-lanterns that comes in the same four color options, and a Spooky Trick Lamp - another pumpkin-shaped item that comes in four different colors. All items are available throughout October at Nook’s Cranny.

Making a return for the spooky season again this year, the Able Sisters will once again be selling Halloween costumes ready for Jack’s visit on October 31. It’s also a good idea to stock up on candy from Nook’s Cranny by the last day of October too, as all Jack will give you exclusive items in exchange for it. Traveling horticulture expert Leif will also be in the festive spirit by selling pumpkin starters for players to plant on their islands.

A new seasonal holiday that is yet to be celebrated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Day of the Dead. This year, players will be able to pick up the new Marigold decoration item from the special goods section in Nook Shopping from October 25 - November 3.