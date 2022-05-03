Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sale

Amazon Prime Day tablet deals can save you some serious cash on a new device, especially if you're on the hunt for a more premium model with plenty of storage. However, we're also hopeful for some heavier discounts on more budget-minded devices in 2022, after a slow sale last year.

That's because prices on Amazon's own Fire tablet range have dropped considerably since last year's Prime Day tablet deals. While the absolute lowest costs we've seen may not resurface for the summer, we're optimistic that the Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 will at least see some pennies off. That's more than we could have said last year, at least.

We're a couple of months away from the official Prime Day tablet deals at the moment, but Amazon has just confirmed that July is the month of this year's sale. That means we're getting you prepped for all the offers right here, with our price predictions for the biggest models in the game. Stick with us, though, because when those offers do roll in we'll be bringing you all the best Prime Day tablet deals as soon as they hit the shelves.

We've been tracking the best gaming tablets over the course of Prime Day sales for years now, so we know a good deal when we spot one. For more on Apple's own lineup, though, we'd recommend checking out our dedicated guide to this year's Prime Day iPad deals.

When will Amazon Prime Day tablet deals start? We still don't know exactly when Amazon Prime Day tablet deals will take place, but the retailer has recently confirmed that we're back to a July schedule. This is inline with traditional Prime Day dates, after some shifting around in previous years. Specific dates are still to be confirmed, but if Amazon is indeed heading straight back to its traditional timeline, we're expecting the sale to kick off either Monday July 11 or July 18.

Do you need a Prime membership for Prime Day tablet deals? The best Prime Day tablet deals will likely be reserved for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, if you're not interested in laying down some cash for such a membership, it's worth noting that there are workarounds. For example, we regularly see Amazon offering Prime free trials in the run up to its annual sale, so it's always worth checking for some free weeks and timing your subscription well. Not only that, but we're also seeing more and more retailers looking to compete in the summer. With stores like Walmart and Best Buy in the US (and Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK), price-matching and sometimes even beating Amazon's prices, there will still be plenty of offers around the web.

Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

Amazon does already have a 30 day free trial available, but it won't see you through the official Prime Day tablet deals. If you're interested in taking the service for a test drive, it's worth diving straight in, but we'd recommend holding out for an official date announcement if you're looking to surf the sale for free.



What to expect from Amazon Prime Day tablet deals in 2022

Amazon Fire 7 prediction: $49.99 $39.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 prediction: $89.99 $44.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 prediction: $149.99 $99.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prediction: $699.99 $599.99

Apple iPad 2021 prediction: $329.99 $299.99

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus prediction: $199.99 $129.99

Last year's Prime Day tablet deals shouldn't give us much hope for this year's offers - however the discounts we've seen on some front-runners certainly do. We've seen nearly all of last year's prices beaten in 2022 so far, which means we're looking forward to some particularly lucrative discounts come the summer.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with Amazon's own Fire tablets. The Amazon Fire HD 8 did see a significant $40 saving in previous Prime Day tablet deals, but that was the best of the lot. Since then we've seen that price falling slightly further, down to a $44.99 record low in the last twelve months. It's likely that this in-between model will still see the bulk of attention from Amazon, but if you are looking for something a little cheaper (or something a little more powerful), it's worth digging into the worlds of the Fire 7 and the Fire HD 10 as well.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Neither of these tablets saw any shavings off their MSRPs during last year's sale. The budget Fire 7 was still sitting at its $49.99 MSRP, and the Fire HD 10 was available for $149.99. However, since then we've seen those prices fall to as low as $29.99 / $74.99 respectively, hovering slightly higher over the course of 2022 so far. That means we're holding out hope that this year's Prime Day tablet deals will come through this year.

Those record lows may be a little too dramatic for Amazon, though, so we're expecting to see prices of $39.99 and $99.99 on these models.

If you're after something a little more capable, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is primed for some solid offers. The September release has had plenty of time on the shelves now, and the price history to show for it. The base 128GB WiFi model carries a $699.99 MSRP, the same price as the S7 featured in last year's Prime Day tablet deals.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, we've recently seen that cost hurtling down to $629.99 and considering the S7 model received a larger $150 discount in sales gone by, we wouldn't be surprised to see a little more give in that cost come the summer. Conservatively, we'd say this model will stick to its current $629.99 record low, but we could be seeing those costs trickle down to $599.99 for a truly competitive offer.

Over in the world of Apple, things aren't so easy to judge. Of course, the base 2021 iPad is the go-to for value, but we're only expecting a $20 discount on this latest generation this year. That falls inline with the previous generation's costs over Prime Day last year, and considering this particular model hasn't been too generous with its discounts over the course of its life this is likely an optimistic prediction anyway.

We're also throwing a wild card into the mix for this year's Prime Day tablet deals, and that's the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. This is a neat little budget device that still manages to pack some decent power, and that $199.99 MSRP looks ready to buckle. While there weren't any discounts here last year, that cost has dropped down to $129 in record breaking sales of the last few months, and is regularly available for $169.99. This is certainly one to read up on, as it could beat out the Fire HD 10 for sheer value come the summer.

Last year's best Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the go-to for a budget tablet that still gives you plenty of screen space, and last year's Prime Day tablet deals dropped it all the way down to $49.99. That's $40 off, and a then-record low price that we've already seen beaten by $5 in 2022.



iPad 2020 (32GB) | $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $20 - The 2020 Apple iPad was the current generation of the time, and dropped down to $299 over the course of Prime Day. This offer was on and off the shelves, being particularly popular, which means we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the 2021 model this year.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) | $699.99 $550 at Amazon

Save $150 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has since been overtaken by the S8, and we saw far lower prices than this during last year's later sales as a result. However, it's worth noting that this model is still on the shelves and regularly beats this $150 discount on the $699.99 MSRP.



If you're after a full productivity suite, we're also getting you prepped for this year's Prime Day laptop deals, as well as the range of Prime Day gaming laptop deals we expect to see as well. For more of Amazon's own devices, we're also covering Prime Day Kindle deals and Prime Day fire stick deals to boot.