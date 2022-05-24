Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: what to expect from the summer sale

It's easy to rely on Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals for some excellent discounts - after all, everyone knows that Amazon prioritizes its own brands for discounts during its summer sale. However, with last year's offerings falling decidedly flat and a few new models on the shelves, that level of quality has been questioned. We're optimistic for 2022's Prime Day Kindle deals, however. We've already seen prices beating last year's offers in 2022 alone and with a new selection of Paperwhite ereaders on the shelves biding their time, there's sure to be plenty of offers to go around.

Whether you're after the perfect ereader for comics and graphic novels, or you're looking to settle in for the long-haul with that excellent battery life, you can bet this year's Prime Day Kindle deals will offer up some fantastic prices across the best Kindles in the range.

While we can't say for sure when this year's Prime Day sales will kick off, we are expecting them in the middle of July. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye on prices from the start of the month onwards, as we do sometimes see early discounts landing on Amazon's biggest brands.

For now, though, we're rounding up everything we expect to see in this year's Prime Day Kindle deals - drawing on everything that happened last year, the new models that have taken to the shelves since then, and in-depth price analysis across the year so far. Stick around, though, because when the time comes we'll be bringing you all the best Prime Day Kindle deals as soon as they appear right here.

When will Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals start? Amazon keeps the dates of its annual sale close to its chest. That means we don't know when official Prime Day Kindle deals will kick off just yet. It's worth noting, however, that before the last two years threw schedules out of whack, Amazon had a fairly strict timeline. We traditionally see Prime Day taking place during a middle week of July, though last year things were brought forward slightly to June. In 2022, we're expecting to see Prime Day Kindle deals falling back into step, kicking off around Monday July 11 or 18.

Do you need Prime for Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals? To take part in official Prime Day Kindle deals you'll need an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, if you're not already a subscriber there's a ray of hope available. That's because Amazon regularly offers free trials for its Prime service in the lead up to its official sale. Time it right, and you could be browsing the full suite of offers without paying a penny.

Not only could you browse Amazon's own Prime Day Kindle deals for free, but it's worth noting that other retailers will also be getting involved come the summer. We often see stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target in the US (Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK) competing with the online retail giant with their own sales during this time period. Not only that, but they regularly price match Amazon's own offers, and sometimes even throw in additional gift cards or other value-busting items for free as well.

What to expect from Prime Day Kindle deals 2022

Kindle | $89.99 $49.99 | £69.99 £39.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $139.99 $89.99 - $104.99 | £129.99 £79.99 - £99.99

Kindle Oasis | $269.99 $195 | £229.99 £169.99

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are the best time to secure a new ereader, as we often see these devices dropping back down to their lowest ever prices for the annual sale. Amazon loves to discount its own devices during this period, and you can bet there will be plenty of savings on the latest Kindle models in 2022. On top of that, though, it's worth noting that we often also see Kindle Unlimited and Audible free trials flying around as well - sometimes packaged in with the ereaders themselves.

How much will a Kindle be on Prime Day? We're expecting the cheapest of this year's Prime Day Kindle deals to fall around $49.99 / £39.99. For your cash, you'll get the base Kindle model, with ads, and 8GB of storage space. If you're looking for something a little further up the market, we're predicting Kindle Paperwhite prices to hit between $89.99 and $100 in the US, and £79.99 and £100 in the UK.

Amazon Kindle

The standard Kindle (usually $89.99 / £69.99) has already broken its previous Prime Day price in 2022, which certainly bodes well for some excellent discounts to come. Whereas we only dropped down to $54.99 / £49.99 last summer, we've already spotted a $49.99 sales price on the base model in the US (back in January) and a £39.99 record low in the UK (in April). Even during less impressive sales, however, this device is still hitting $59.99 / £49.99 regularly - just $5 more than last year's Prime Day Kindle deals.

We would expect the standard edition Kindle to return to those record low prices in the summer, available for $49.99 / £39.99.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is a slightly different story. With a new model on the shelves (boasting a larger screen, smaller bezels, warm screen tone, and USB-C charging), we're treading water before the real discounts hit the shelves. However, we do expect some price cuts to hit the 2021 model during this year's Prime Day Kindle deals. After all, we've already seen that $139.99 / £129.99 MSRP hitting record lows of $104.99 in March, a price only previously spotted over Black Friday. Plus, the latest release has regularly dropped below £100 in the UK, available for £99.99 during sales in February, March, and April.

Those prices may well give way to some larger discounts in official Prime Day Kindle deals this year. The new release will be coming up to its first birthday this summer, a solid position for some heavier savings. We're predicting a price range of between $89.99 and $104.99 in the US and £79.99 - £99.99 in the UK, inline with previous years' offers.

If, however, you're on the hunt for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (for the increased storage space, automatic light adjustment, and Qi charging), we'd recommend keeping an eye out for prices of around $145 / £149.99, the lowest prices we've spotted so far. We've only seen the $189.99 / £179.99 MSRP of this boosted model drop a handful of times since its September release, so we're holding out for official Prime Day Kindle deals for more inspiration here.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's answer to ereader luxury. With a starting price of $269.99 / £229.99, however, it comes in more expensive than some full tablets. This top of the range model is a little more stubborn with its price point, though did hit $195 during previous Prime Day sales and has returned to that position over Black Fridays since then. Things are a little more optimistic in the UK - we spotted a record low £169.99 price during the November sales that actually returned to the shelves as recently as April. Even outside of those discounts, though, we've been seeing the Kindle Oasis available for around £179.99 over the course of the year so far.

Last year's best Prime Day Kindle deals

While we were dealing with some slightly older models, last year's Prime Day Kindle deals still offered up some excellent discounts across the range. These were some record low prices back then but the best news is we've already seen some of those price cuts beaten in 2022.

