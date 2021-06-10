Alexander the Great's complex life and legacy explored in new Reimena Yee comic

The complex legacy of Alexander the Great will be explored in a new comic book series from writer/artist Reimena Yee. Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life is being serialized as a webcomic, planned to later be collected into a four-graphic novel series available in print and digitally.

"In 323 BCE, Alexander the Great begins to fear. Fearing the destruction of his pothos - his longing for life, ambition, and eternal conquest - from old age, Alexander embarks on a quest for the elusive Water of Life while accompanied by his wisest, most trustworthy Servant," reads the description from the project's publisher, Hiveworks.

(Image credit: Reimena Yee (Hiveworks))

"As they experience a series of countless fabulous wonders, including glass submarines, naked philosophers, Amazonians, and talking prophetic trees, Alexander confronts his complex legacy and reflects on the life and deeds that will cement his transformation into one of the most unforgettable figures in world history."

Alexander the Great's exploits were growing into legend even before his death, but in the subsequent years it has grown further with these fictionalized stories becoming a classic literary tradition called 'The Alexander Romance.' Yee's Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life is the latest in that long line.

In a bit of historical currency, Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life launches today on the 2343th anniversary of the historical figure's death - and the next chapter will debut July 21, his birthday (he'd be 2377 years old, if you're wondering).

(Image credit: Hiveworks)

Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life has been in development for the past three years, and is the follow-up to Yee's 2020 graphic novel Séance Tea Party.

While Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life will be serialized for free online, they are offering a premium experience using Ko-Fi - for $3 a month, subscribers will get early access to upcoming chapters and be able to participate in a private Discord server with the cartoonist and other fans.

An 18-page prologue of Alexander, the Servant, & the Water of Life is available now at AlexanderRomance.com . New chapters are planned every two weeks.