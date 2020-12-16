Alba: A Wildlife Adventure launches on consoles Spring 2021

By

The team behind Monument Valley and Handle with Care are back with another chillout game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
(Image credit: Ustwo Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X in Spring 2021. Watch the trailer below. 

Alba launched on Apple Arcade and PC earlier this month and is developed by ustwo games, who is previously known for other relaxing indie hits Assemble With Care and Monument Valley. 

The game takes place on the sunny island of Pinar del Mar, home to Alba's grandparents who she is visiting for the summer. The island has more than 60 animals inhabitants for players to find, photograph, and even save from tricky situations.

In the trailer, we see Alba exploring the beautiful coast helping maintain the natural balance of the town from repairing bridges, assisting dolphins who have washed up on the shore, as well as photographing and identifying the local wildlife. The game aims to demonstrate to players that even the smallest actions can make a big difference.

Inspired by the development team's childhood memories of coastal Spain, this game has a strong environmental message, with Alba also setting out to stop the destruction of the island's nature reserve. Ustwo are taking this message to heart by partnering with Ecologi to plant one tree for every copy of the game sold or downloaded, with the goal to eventually plant one million trees. 

