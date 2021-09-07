Alan Wake Remastered release date confirmed for Fall 2021

The Alan Wake Remastered release date has been confirmed by Remedy Entertainment, and it's arriving pretty soon.

Announced via fan site The Sudden Stop, Alan Wake Remastered features the original 2010 game as well as both its The Signal and The Writer expansions, all in newly-rendered 4K visuals. Die-hard fans will also be able to experience the game with commentary from director Sam Lake.

The original game was released exclusively on the Xbox 360, with a PC launch following some time later. Alan Wake Remastered, however, will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as PS4 and PS5, marking the first time that the game will be available to play via PlayStation consoles.

Remedy is yet to confirm a release date for Alan Wake Remastered beyond "Fall 2021." The good news is that Fall is pretty much upon us, but the even better news is that the launch date may have already been leaked - a Taiwanese retailer recently listed the game, attached to an October 5 release date.

As well as a return to Bright Lake, Remedy has plenty more on its plate. The project thought to be Alan Wake 2 is reportedly in full production , meaning horror fans might soon be spoilt for choice. The studio is also working on two follow-ups to Control - a multiplayer spin-off and a "future, bigger budget Control game." With Wake himself showing up within the world of Control, it'll be interesting to see how Remedy handles its rapidly expanding universe - this remaster might be just the start.

