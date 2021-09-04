Alan Wake Remastered has reportedly been leaked online

Alan Wake Remastered has popped up on a Taiwanese website with a release date of October 5, 2021.

Without definitive proof, all we can do right now is chalk this up as another Wake-flavored rumor, but industry insider Wario64 (thanks, WindowsCentral ) spotted that a remaster of the fan-favorite horror game has reportedly appeared on Rakuten Taiwan with an October release for PS4, PS5, and an unspecified Xbox console.

Alan Wake Remastered listed for Oct 5th release (PS4/PS5/Xbox) on Rakuten Taiwan https://t.co/qb4YOFpqxBhttps://t.co/kYbeONXefFhttps://t.co/PaDnYZ1MME pic.twitter.com/883y2DhCkDSeptember 4, 2021 See more

That's all we know right now, but if true, we should hopefully get official confirmation from developer Remedy sooner rather than later – after all, October is not that far away!

While we're on the subject of rumors, Alan Wake 2 has now reportedly moved into "full production" .

Remedy Entertainment's recent investor report teased that both games included in its two-project publishing deal with Epic Games are progressing well, with its "AAA game project" – widely thought to be that highly-anticipated Alan Wake sequel – moving into full production, while its second "smaller-scale game" remains in "full production mode".

"I am happy with the progress we have made so far in 2021," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said during the financial presentation. "Our financial position is stronger than before. Our multi-project model is continuously developing and we are approaching a phase where we can launch new games more often and more regularly. We are on track to reach our ambitious long-term growth objectives."

Reports that Alan Wake 2 was reportedly planned for development at Control studio Remedy Entertainment first began to circulate back in April when reporter Jeff Grubb told viewers that "I've heard that Remedy is going to be making Alan Wake 2," with Epic Games acting as the project's publisher.

It also ties in with Remedy obtained the publishing rights to the franchise from Microsoft in 2019, but at the time, the studio was busy with Control, which – coincidentally enough – featured a full Alan Wake-related expansion .

Remedy has also confirmed that it's working on a new game set in the same universe as both Control and Alan Wake , too, which may be an entirely new IP.