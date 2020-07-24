A Quiet Place 2 delayed to 2021

The follow-up to 2018 horror darling A Quiet Place has been delayed to 2021, along with Top Gun: Maverick, in a release date shakeup at Paramount.

Per Variety, instead of releasing in theaters on September 4 as previously planned, A Quiet Place 2 is now set to premiere on April 23, 2021. The sequel to the 1986 action-adventure classic Top Gun was moved from December 23 to July 2, 2021.

John Krasinski's horror sequel first had its world premiere in New York City in March, and was originally slated to hit theaters that same month, but was moved to later in the year due to the spread of coronavirus. As September is now just weeks away and the pandemic rages on, it seems inevitable that 2020 theatrical releases across the board will have to wait.

A Quiet Place 2 will introduce another class of predator for the Abbott family to worry about, and the official trailer suggests humans are the real monsters. The surviving members of the Abbott family – Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) – could even be joined by John Krasinski once more if the trailer's flashback sequence is any indication.

Cillian Murphy is a new addition to A Quiet Place 2's cast as Emmett, and in an interview with Total Film, he had this to say about his character: "For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they've all given up. Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I've always been really enthralled by."

