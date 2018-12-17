A few lucky people have read James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script and it "made them cry"

Oh, what could have been. It’s been nearly six months now since James Gunn was cut adrift by Disney and production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 halted and, yet, we’re all still holding out hope for the director’s vision to make it to the MCU and end one of the best superhero trilogies of all time. Get prepared for that particular hype machine to get kick-started once again as sources seem to paint a picture of a phenomenal start to Phase 4 – one we’ll probably never get to see.

According to Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta (whose tweet about the script you can see in full below), two people have independently reached the same conclusion: they were both in floods of tears after reading the James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script.

If I had somehow talked to two separate people, who somehow read James Gunn’s Guardians 3 script, and both told me that it made them cry, I probably wouldn’t be able to say any more.17 December 2018

Whether that’s a missed opportunity sobbing sesh or they’re having a good old cry about certain moments remains to be seen. But, either way, it’s proof that maybe Disney should let misjudged old tweets be, just that, misjudged old tweets - and for the House of Mouse to broker a truce between James Gunn, Marvel, and forge forward with a Guardians of the Galaxy 3 production left hanging in limbo.

Coincidentally (or maybe not, this is Hollywood and they love the drama) Karen Gillan, who is a mainstay of the Guardians franchise as Nebula, has revealed to People that she’s seen a script – whether or not it’s James Gunn’s is unknown – and that it was “a little teeny peek but can’t say anything.” No tears shed, but interesting timing. Very interesting timing.

So… Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Disney: can we get James Gunn back? Pretty please? Don’t make everyone else cry, too. We still haven’t recovered from that Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Maybe we'll see Guardians 3 on this list of new Marvel movies one day soon?