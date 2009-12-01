2010 Blog Awards: Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Blog

The nominees for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Blog are;
Den of Geek!
Covers the full range of geek, from sci-fi/fantasy movies and TV shows, to comic-books and videogames.
io9
Sci-fi-centric blog covering the pop culture pantheon - all sci-fi, all the time.
The Leaky Cauldron
Blog covering anything and everything Harry Potter - movies, books, cast gossip...
The One Ring
First stop for anything Tolkien-related, including up-to-the-minute news on The Hobbit films.
Team-Twilight
For Twi-hards by Twi-hards, this blog features news on the movies, as well as cast gossip and news on their other projects.
Vote for your favourite sci-fi/fantasy blog